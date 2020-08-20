Single car accident on SR-73 takes one life 

Investigation continues into Monday morning incident ♦

A crash on SR-73 caused one fatality Monday morning.

A blue BMW passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on SR-73 around mile marker nine, about four miles south of the Ophir intersection, at 5:36 p.m. on Monday, according to Nick Street, with the Utah Highway Patrol.

The BMW had just passed a pickup truck at a high rate of speed. For reasons unknown, the driver went off of the road to the left.

The driver and the only other occupant of the vehicle were ejected from the vehicle, according to Street.

The driver died due to his injuries.

“With the extensive damage done to the vehicle, it is unknown if the driver was wearing his seat belt,” Street said. “Impairment is also being investigated as a contributing factor for the crash.”

The occupant in the car did not die, but the extent of injury is unknown.

The name of the deceased driver is Denny Lehtonen, age 60, of Draper.