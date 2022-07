A woman driving on State Route 73 Monday night ran off of the road and rolled her car.

The accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. near mile marker five, according to a report by the Tooele County Sherriff’s Office.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2019 Nissan Sentra that had rolled off the side of the road. When they spoke to the driver, she said she was fine, and that she had driven off of the road and rolled her vehicle.

What caused the woman to drive off the road is unknown.