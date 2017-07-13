Single-vehicle rollover on I-80 injures three

Two medical helicopters responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 80 west of Knolls Thursday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

The vehicle, which contained two women and a girl, rolled on the highway, though no direction of travel or cause of the accident was reported by UHP. The 14-year-old girl was ejected from the vehicle and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The other occupants were a 36-year-old woman and a woman in her late 20s or 30s, according to UHP. The two medical helicopters were dispatched to transport two of the female occupants to a hospital.

In a release, UHP identified injuries including cuts to the head and broken bones. While the helicopters landed on I-80, eastbound lanes were closed near mile marker 30, according to Utah Department of Transportation.

showe@tooeletranscript.com