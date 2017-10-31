SITLA request for Rush Valley water to be reconsidered

The state engineer will reconsider four water right applications totaling 6,000 acre feet of water in Rush Valley from the state School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration after its initial request was amended on Aug. 29.

State Engineer Kent Jones approved SITLA’s applications under conditions that included limiting the annual diversion to 4.73 acre-feet per application, instead of the requested 1,500 acre feet on Aug. 29.

SITLA submitted four water right applications in August 2015 totaling 6,000 acre-feet of water per year at 26 well sites throughout northern Rush Valley. SITLA is a major landowner in the area, with more than 19,000 acres of undeveloped land.

In the Aug. 29 decision, Jones said he believes there is limited unappropriated water in Rush Valley. The limitation of 4.73 acre-feet per application was set in 2008 but restrictions have been in place since 1982 and similar restrictions are found in other areas of the state.

“Where implemented, these limits are successful in providing for the orderly development of the aquifer,” Jones said in the decision. “Furthermore, it is apparent from many of the protests to the present application that the current limit is well respected in the community of water users in the area.”

Jones also required the amount of water be metered and reported annually, and the water is fully developed and placed to beneficial, municipal use within five years of the application’s approval.

In SITLA’s response to an administrative hearing at Tooele City Hall on May 11, 2016, the agency acknowledged the applications did not comply with the groundwater policy in Rush Valley. It stated, however, the state engineer had responsibility to update policy based on a 2011 United States Geological Survey study.

The USGS study showed 13,900 acre-feet of water is lost through evaporation from soil and plants each year in northern Rush Valley, with another 610 acre-feet from well discharge.

In the request for reconsideration, SITLA argued the USGS study identified unappropriated water in Rush Valley. The state agency also contested that while there is uncertainty in the USGS study’s figures, it meets the evidence requirement for approval, which is “reason to believe” the water exists and is available.

SITLA also contested the existing restrictions in Rush Valley were established 3 years prior to the USGS study.

In the request for reconsideration, SITLA repeated intentions to develop approximately 4,800 equivalent residential units, including commercial and retail business, which would require substantial water rights.

Jones cited the uncertainty on the development of SITLA’s property as one reason to approve the restricted quantity of water. He also said similar requests for large quantities of water were denied based upon the long-standing policy in the area.

“To now approve a large application when other similar, prior applications have been rejected without providing the opportunity for others to reapply for water may be contrary to the public welfare regarding water use,” Jones said.

On Oct. 6, the state engineer officially granted the reconsideration request for SITLA. By accepting a request for reconsideration, the prior amended approval is set aside.