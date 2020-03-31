Six boys from county earn All-State nods

After a season in which all three of the Tooele Valley’s high school boys basketball teams finished with winning records and advanced past the first round of their respective state tournaments, individual accolades were bound to come.

Those accolades showed up in a big way Thursday, when the All-State selections for the 2019-20 season were revealed. Three players from Grantsville, two from Stansbury and one from Tooele were among those picked among the very best in the Beehive State.

Here’s a closer look at the players who were honored.

Class 4A

Tooele junior center Justin Rogers was named to the Class 4A Second Team, an impressive accomplishment in a classification loaded with talented post players. He was 4A’s fourth-leading scorer, averaging 17.8 points per game, and led the classification in rebounding with 9.5 per contest. This season, he also became a better passer, averaging 2.7 assists, and he also picked off 1.5 steals per game.

Rogers had 12 double-doubles this season, including a 30-point, 18-rebound effort in the season opener against Morgan. He barely missed a triple-double on three occasions, finishing with eight assists in back-to-back wins over Uintah and seven assists and nine rebounds against Ogden.

Rogers was joined on the Second Team by Hurricane’s Bryce Thomas, Canyon View’s Trevor Farrow, Green Canyon’s McKay Yorgason, Cedar City’s Dallin Grant and Ridgeline’s Kaden Cox.

Stansbury senior Peyton Thevenot was a Third Team selection. He was 11th in 4A with 16.0 points per game, ranking third in the classification with 67 3-pointers made. He scored a season-high 24 points with five 3-pointers against Summit Academy in early December, and he hit six 3-pointers in a 22-point effort against Cedar Valley in early January.

Other Third Team picks included Ogden’s DJ Frye, Hurricane’s Daxton Dayley, Bear River’s Ren Fonnesbeck and Pine View teammates Jared Koller and Jared Sudweeks.

Thevenot’s teammate, senior Jaden Jenkins, was on the Honorable Mention list. Jenkins was the Stallions’ Swiss Army knife, averaging 9.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game. He scored 14 points four times — in wins over Summit Academy, Grantsville and Ben Lomond, as well as in a loss to Cyprus. He reached double-figures in rebounds twice and achieved his season-high of eight assists four times.

Others receiving Honorable Mention included Juan Diego’s Gabe Soto, Snow Canyon’s Lyman Simmons and Cole Warner, Pine View’s Ryan Hopper, Logan’s Jaden Vinegar, Desert Hills’ Peyton Holmes, Crimson Cliffs’ Trei Rockhill, Ridgeline’s Jacob Salvesen and Cedar Valley’s William Endsley.

The First Team consisted of Sky View’s Mason Falslev, Juan Diego’s Talon Valdes, Dixie’s Isaac Finlinson, Bear River’s Mark Huber, Desert Hills’ Mason Chase, Dixie’s Noah Lemke and Sky View’s Sam Phipps.

Class 3A

Grantsville’s boys finished fifth in Class 3A this season, and had one player named Third Team All-State. Two others received Honorable Mention.

Junior center Davin Ekins came into his own this season, earning a spot on the Third Team. He averaged 10.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, including a 23-point effort against Cyprus in which he hit all nine of his shot attempts. He shot 54% from the field for the season.

Richfield’s Morgan Albrecht, Manti’s Kevin Clark, Grand’s Kaine Allred, Judge Memorial’s Dominic Burns and Manti’s Conner Christiansen joined Ekins on the Third Team.

Seniors Jackson Sandberg and Ammon Bartley earned Honorable Mention for their stellar seasons. Sandberg was the Cowboys’ second-leading scorer with 10.3 points per game, and he led the team in rebounding with an average of 8.2 per game. Like Ekins, he was incredibly efficient from the field, hitting 53% of his shot attempts, in addition to recording six double-doubles. He scored a season-high 16 points against Summit Academy, and had a pair of double-doubles in state-tournament wins over American Leadership Academy and South Sevier.

Bartley averaged 7.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals for Grantsville. He was at his best in Region 13 play, scoring 14 points against South Summit and 22 against Summit Academy in consecutive games in late January. He had three double-doubles — two in region play against Providence Hall and South Summit, and another in the state tournament against San Juan.

The Honorable Mention list also included San Juan’s Shaw Nielson and Ryan Imlay, Richfield’s Hayden Harward, American Leadership’s Jonah Larsen and Norman Rentschler, Summit Academy’s Zack Englebright, Carbon’s Braden Gagon and Morgan’s Seth Hadley.

Manti’s Grady Thompson and Travis Thomson were on the First Team, along with Judge Memorial’s Deng Mayar, Richfield’s Josh Thalman, Emery’s Brax Jensen, Delta’s Derek Smith and San Juan’s Jaxon Torgerson.

The Second Team consisted of South Sevier’s Brandt Williams, Manti’s Jordan Blauer, Morgan’s Carter Thackeray, Richfield’s Emmett Hick, San Juan’s Randall Flavel and Emery’s Jordan Ekker.

The All-State teams were selected by each classification’s coaches.