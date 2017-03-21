Six local leaders honored with Scouting’s Silver Beaver award

The Great Salt Lake Council of the Boy Scouts of America presented 79 Silver Beavers during their annual award presentation held March 7 at the Bountiful Regional Center.

Among the Scout leaders who were recognized, six were from Tooele County.

The Silver Beaver recipients from the county were Darwin Cook, Daniel Egelund, Ernest Knight, Jeffery Langston, Dennis Petersen and John Webb.

The Silver Beaver is the highest recognition the council can bestow upon a local volunteer for distinguished service to youth.

Volunteers are nominated by their peers for the award and then selected by a committee composed of past recipients. Applications for the selected volunteers are forwarded to the national council for approval before awards are presented.

Cook, who currently serves as the district chairman for the Deseret Peak District, has served as a den leader for Lions through Webelos dens, assistant Varsity Coach, chartered organization representative, and Venturing Advisor. Cook was also the founder of a Cub Scout Pack.

As a youth, Egelund served as a patrol leader for the 1985 National Jamboree. As an adult, Egelund has helped Scouts in Tooele County enjoy the jamboree experience. He has served as a volunteer at the 2011 World Jamboree in Sweden and the 2015 World Jamboree in Japan. He served as an assistant Scoutmaster for the 2013 National Jamboree and is currently a Scoutmaster for the 2017 National Jamboree.

Knight said he developed a passion for Scouting at a young age from his Scoutmaster. With over 25 years in Scouting, Knight has found many lifelong friends in Scouts and other leaders, he said.

Langston has served as a Webelos Den Leader, Cubmaster, Scoutmaster, 11-year old Scout leader, and scout committee chairman. He is currently a Unit Commissioner.

Petersen, who earned the Eagle Scout rank at the age of 13, said he owes his love of Scouting to his dad. He said he strives to give back more than what Scouting gave to him.

Webb never lost the love of being a Boy Scout. As a leader, he has helped his own boys and dozens of others earn the Eagle Scout rank.