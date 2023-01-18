Six Mile Ranch annexation referendum appears short of petition signatures

Sponsors ask for signature recount, court hearing scheduled for complaint challenging annexation ♦

For now it appears that the sponsors of a referendum in Grantsville City to lift the decision to annex Six Mile Ranch from the City Council and place it on a ballot for the City’s voters to decide were unsuccessful at gathering enough signatures to be successful, but it’s not over yet.

The deadline for petition sponsors to submit petition signature packets to the County Clerk for signature verification was 5 p.m. on Monday, January 9.

Tooele County Clerk Tracy Shaw and her staff verified the signatures and found a total of 2,026 valid signatures from Grantsville voters.

A total of 2,009 signatures were needed for the petitions to be valid, however in addition to making a threshold for total signatures, state code also requires the petition meet a minimum signature requirement in three out of four districts in Grantsville City.

While enough valid signatures were found in Grantsville City’s District #1, the number of signatures in the City’s other three districts fell short of the requirement.

Shaw posted the results on her website and noted that the petition was “insufficient,” in that the verified signatures did not meet the requirements of state code.

Shaw then posted, as required by state code, a list of the verified petition signers. State code allows petition signers until Feb. 24, 2023 to submit a request to the County Clerk to have their names removed from the list of signers.

The ultimate decision as to whether or not the petition is “sufficient” or “insufficient,” after the County Clerk has verified signatures is the local clerk, or in this case the Grantsville City Recorder, according to Shaw.

If the local clerk rejects a referendum petition, state code allows any voter to apply to a court to review the petition and determine if it is legally sufficient. If the court finds the petition is sufficient, the court may require the local clerk to accept and file the petition. This request for a judicial review must be filed with the court within 10 days after the clerk refuses to file the petition.

In addition to the final hurdles of declaration of sufficiency or insufficiency and a possible judicial review, the petition sponsors have also requested the County Clerk conduct a recount or reverification of petition signatures, according to Shaw.

Third District Court Judge Teresa Welch has also scheduled a preliminary injunction for a court case filed by the Erda Community Association, Ryan Sorensen and Kalem Sessions — who were sponsors of the incorporation of Erda, Terry Matthews — an Erda resident who owns agricultural property adjacent to the annexation and Oakley Rogers — a Grantsville resident who is the contact sponsor for the referendum.

These plaintiffs filed a complaint with the 3rd District Court on Oct. 21, 2022 that challenged the legality of the annexation and asked the court to issue an order to stop the Lieutenant Governor’s Office from processing the annexation petition from Grantsville City.

Welch initially issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the lieutenant governor from taking action on the annexation for 14 days. At the same time, Welch also scheduled a preliminary injunction hearing for Nov. 14. However, Welch approved an order on Nov. 9 that allowed the temporary restraining order to remain in effect until after the Grantsville City recorder determines the status of the referendum petition. A preliminary injunction hearing for their complaint has now been scheduled for Jan. 26, 2023.

Erda City filed a protest to the annexation that was heard by the Tooele County Boundary Review Commission. The Boundary Commission unanimously voted to allow Grantsville to proceed with the annexation process.

A group of around 22 Erda residents then filed a request for a judicial review of the annexation with the 3rd District Court. Welch issued a ruling on Aug. 12, 2022, denying the residents’ request and approving Grantsville City’s motion to dismiss the request for judicial review.