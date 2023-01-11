Six-Mile Ranch annexation referendum sponsors turn in petitions

Overall threshold met, district number still being verified ♦

Grantsville residents that sponsored a petition to put their City Council’s decision to annex 7,888 acres north and east of the city’s current city limits made a critical deadline and may have been successful at gathering enough signatures.

Signature gatherers had to turn in all of their signature packets to the Tooele County Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. on Monday, January 9.

They met that deadline.

As of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 10, the County Clerk’s Office had verified at least 2,009 valid signatures — the minimum overall threshold number of signatures required to put the annexation on a ballot, according to Tooele County Clerk Tracy Shaw.

State law also requires a minimum amount of signatures from each district within the city. The clerk’s office was still working on that verification on Tuesday morning, Shaw said.

The Erda City Council approved the annexation of the 7,888 acres, known as the Six Mile Ranch Annexation, during their Oct. 19, 2022 meeting, along with approving development agreement to guide future land use and development of the property.

On Oct. 21, 2022, Janet Conway, an attorney from Wanship representing the Erda Community Association, Ryan Sorensen and Kalem Sessions — who were sponsors of the incorporation of Erda ,Terry Matthews — an Erda resident who owns agricultural property adjacent to the annexation and Oakly Rogers — a Grantsville resident who is the contact sponsor for the referendum, filed with the 3rd District Court a “petition for extraordinary relief” asking that the court find the certification of the annexation to be unlawful and void and to issue an order requiring the Lieutenant Governor’s Office to reject the annexation.

Third District Court Judge Teresa Welch approved a stipulation on Nov. 9 that allowed the a temporary restraining order prohibiting the lieutenant governor from taking action on the annexation to remain in effect until the Grantsville City recorder, in accordance with state code, determines the if the signatures on the referendum petition to be either sufficient or insufficient.

This is an ongoing story. Updates will be posted on tooeleonline.com.