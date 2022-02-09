Six Mile Ranch files suit to undo Erda incorporation

Edra City and the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office face another lawsuit asking a Utah court to invalidate the incorporation of Erda City.

Attorneys for John and Mark Bleazard, both shareholders in Six Mile Ranch, and Six Mile Ranch, as a corporation, filed a complaint with the Third District Court in Tooele, asking for a jury trial in a case that seeks to invalidate the incorporation of Erda City.

Six Mile Ranch and the Bleazards contend that sponsors of the incorporation of Erda made material misrepresentations about Six Mile’s consent to the feasibility study and incorporation petition. Without those misrepresentations, the feasibility study and the petition for the incorporation would have failed, according to the complaint.

John and Mark Bleazard assert that they signed both the feasibility study and incorporation petition only for their personal property in Erda, not for Six Mile Ranch.

The Bleazards claim they were not shown a map of the proposed Erda City at the time they signed the petitions, contrary to state code, and did not know that Six Mile Ranch was a part of the proposed Erda City.

“Six Mile Ranch has not consented to any request for feasibility study and has not consented to incorporation into the City of Erda,” reads the complaint.

The complaint alleges that the sponsors of the Erda incorporation petition altered the request for a feasibility study to indicate that John and Mark Bleazrd signed on behalf of Six Mile Ranch.

In response to a similar lawsuit filed by Six Mile Ranch in December 2020, incorporation sponsors denied Six Mile’s allegations and asserted that the Bleazards did not respond to letters and phone calls from the Lt. Governor’s Office to determine their intent in signing the petitions.

The December 2020 suit was dismissed in November 2021 when the state Supreme Court approved a joint motion for dismissal in accordance with a stipulated agreement between parties.

The new complaint, filed Feb. 3, 2022, asks the court to declare both the request for feasibility study and the petition for incorporation to be invalid.

The complaint also challenges the Third District Court’s previous ruling ordering the Tooele County Surveyor to approve Erda City’s final plat map.

“The Third District’s Court’s decision was based on the Lieutenant Governor’s purported practice of allowing for late incorporation submissions. However, nothing in the Municipal Code allows the Lieutenant Governor to extend the deadline for making submission to the Lieutenant Governor,” reads the complaint.

Ultimately, the complaint asks the court to invalidate the Lieutenant Governor’s certificate of incorporation for Erda due to the failure to meet statutory requirements.

No response has been received at this time from the defendants, the City of Erda and the lieutenant governor, nor has any date been set for any hearings on the complaint.