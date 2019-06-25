Six women vie for Miss Tooele City crown Saturday

Pageant will be held in Tooele High School auditorium ♦

Six local young women will compete in the 2019 Miss Tooele City Scholarship Pageant at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Tooele High School Auditorium.

Modern scholarship pageants feature an opportunity for young women to showcase a variety of areas including patriotism, on-stage communications, talent and evening wear, according to the pageant committee. Gone are the swimsuit or fitness competitions of the past.

Miss Tooele City is an ambassador for the city. The pageant committee is seeking a woman who can be a positive and professional representative for the city and a good role model for youth.

Desired traits for Miss Tooele City include: mature, responsible, dependable, positive, professional, fun, outgoing, approachable, charm, poise, and the ability to put a smile on peoples faces, according to the contestant information and application package.

The scholarships are $2,000 for Miss Tooele City and $1,000 for each co-attendant. Scholarships are to be used to defray expenses related to academic advancement, and are paid to royalty after the Miss Tooele City Scholarship Pageant the following year.

According to the pageant committee, responsibilities for Miss Tooele City and her co-attendants include meeting a demanding schedule during Tooele City’s July 4 celebration and being available throughout the year to represent the city at events.

Competing for the 2019 crown are the following young women:

Katelyn Bush, 19, graduated from Tooele High School where she worked with special needs students. She was a peer tutor for four years while in high school and was recognized as the peer tutor of the month. She has received a certificate for completing courses in American Sign Language. She works at Deseret Industries. Her future plans include becoming a special education teacher.

Trinity Dyson, 17, attends Stanbury High School. Dyson loves performing and has been in over 15 theatrical productions. She has served as vice president and president of the SHS Drama Club. Dyson has been awarded the Tooele City Mayor’s Award. She has choreographed two children’s workshops and was the leader for a clothing and fundraiser drive. Her future plans include attending Utah Valley University and becoming a high school teacher.

Leah Johnson, 18, will attend Snow College this fall. She has been doing ballet since she was 4 years old and ballroom dancing since she was 16. She has been a ballet teacher’s assistant for four years and a participant in the Tooele Valley Academy of Dance company team for three years. Johnson has been on ballroom dancing teams that won first and third place in their division at national competitions.Her future plans include studying early childhood education and dancing.

Sadee Simmons, 18, graduated from Tooele High School with a 3.8 grade point average. She earned the Superintendent’s Achievement Award for Superior Academic four times. She was the varsity volleyball captain at THS. Simmons has volunteered at the Tooele Senior Center, taught volleyball to elementary girls, worked with special needs students, tutored elementary students in reading, served as a Girl Scout troop speaker, and volunteered at Camp Wapiti. Simmons is enrolled at Tooele Technical College where she is studying cosmetology. Her future plans include pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business and communications, and opening her own salon.

Emma Wardle,19, is a graduate from Tooele High School where she was a member of the Interact Club, a member of the drill team, a cheerleader, and cheer captain. She volunteered at the Utah State and County fairs, the Tooele Arts Festival, Mountain West Medical Center’s Healthy Women’s Conference, Rotary District Conference, Tooele Chamber of Commerce golf tournament, Tooele City triathlon, and the Mr. and Miss Amazing Pageant. Wardle’s future plans include attending Salt Lake Community College and then the University of Utah with the goal of earning a bachelor’s degree in political science. Ultimately, Wardle wants to attend law school to become a political attorney.

Sarah Wilson, 21, is a graduate of Tooele High School. She served as class president until her senior year and was the student body president in 2016. Wilson participated in the American Legion Auxiliary’s Utah Girls State and Freedom Academy and was a member of the THS ShaRonns Drill Team, lettering for three years. She was recognized with the Tooele City Mayor’s Youth Award in recognition of her service to the community. Wilson has served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Seattle, Washington. She was selected to be a member of the Utah State University Student Body President’s Cabinet. Her plans for the future include attending Utah Valley University to study business.

The theme for Tooele City’s 4th of July Celebration is “Forever Proud.” As part of the on-stage presentation of the Miss Tooele City competition, contestants have selected an individual who they are proud of and feel is deserving of public recognition.

The contestants will introduce their honoree to the audience and give a 60-second tribute speech about their honoree. Honorees and their contestants are: Mary Murphy by Sarah Wilson, Stefanie Stringham by Katelyn Bush, Bucky Whitehouse by Sadee Simmons, Solo Pace by Trinity Dyson, Mike Wells by Emma Wardle and Melissa Swan by Leah Johnson.