Skywalk rezone heads to County Commission

If approved, rezone may be subject to a new referendum petition ♦

The Tooele County Planning Commission voted 5-0 during their meeting on Wednesday night to recommend that the County Commission approve a request to rezone the Skywalk planned unit development in Erda.

The 246-acre proposed site of Skywalk is west of the Erda airport. It is currently zoned A-20.

Jay Nielsen, partner in West Valley City-based Skywalk Utah, LLC, described Skywalk as a high-tech business park with a residential area, parks, and trails.

“We are working hard to recruit high-tech businesses to Skywalk,” he said. “We need to make Skywalk a sustainable community with the kind of amenities that will attract high-tech businesses.”

Nielsen responded to concerns that Skywalk was going to be “Daybreak like.”

“I don’t want to offend my friends at Kennecott,” he said. “But Skywalk will not be a Daybreak.”

Kathleen Mallis, Erda resident, spoke against the rezone change during Wednesday night’s meeting.

“I don’t think they are being factual,” Mallis said. “It’s time to hold their feet to the ground, not this pie-in-the-sky (stuff). … It is inappropriate to talk about high-tech coming to the middle of Erda.”

The planning commission approved the PUD-CUP for Skywalk in November 2018.

At that time the plans for Skywalk included 684 high-density residential units above commercial businesses, 186 medium-density townhouses, and up to 116 detached homes with a minimum lot size of 0.25-acres.

In conjunction with the PUD-CUP, the Tooele County Commission approved a development agreement with Skywalk’s developers.

Following the County Commission’s approval of the development agreement, Erda residents collected signatures on a referendum petition to put the Skywalk development agreement on a ballot for a public vote.

After verifying enough valid signatures to certify the referendum, Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette declared the referendum “not legally sufficient” after receiving an opinion from County Attorney Scott Broadhead that stated the Skywalk development agreement was an administrative act and as such it is not subject to a referendum,according to state code.

Gillette submitted the verified petition to Broadhead for a review as required by state code.

Five Erda citizens then filed a lawsuit challenging Tooele County’s determination that the Skywalk development agreement is not subject to a referendum.

Third District Court Judge Matthew Bates handed down a memorandum decision denying the referendum petition and declared that the adoption of the development agreement for Skywalk by the County Commission was not a legislative decision and therefore not subject to a referendum petition.

However, Bates also wrote that the development agreement suggests that the developer will apply for any needed changes in zoning or permitted uses in the normal fashion.

To comply with Bates’ interpretation of the development agreement, Skywalk is now seeking to rezone the property for their PUD-CUP to the planned community zone, according to Jeff Miller, Tooele County planning staff.

The planning commission voted 5-0, with all members present voting, to recommend that the County Commission approve the rezone.