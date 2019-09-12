SLC man charged with sexual abuse, sodomy of a child

A Salt Lake City man is facing a trio of felony charges after he allegedly attempted to sexually abuse a child in Tooele County.

Joseph Valdez Thayne, 18, is charged with first-degree felony attempted sodomy on a child, second-degree felony sex abuse of a child and third-degree felony exploiting a prostitute.

The victim, who was younger than 14, disclosed to their mother that they did not like Thayne, according to a probable cause statement from the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office. After being asked why by their mother, the victim said they were playing on Thayne’s bed with toy cars when he reached down their pants and touched their genitals.

The victim also said Thayne offered to pay the victim $100 if they would let him perform oral sex on them, the statement said.

In a separate misdemeanor case in 3rd District Court, Thayne is charged with failure to stop at the command of law enforcement and assault. Court documents describe Thayne as homeless and a flight risk, due to the mandatory minimum sentence for conviction under attempted sodomy of a child.

The charging documents also said prosecutors believe Thayne is a risk to the community, as he is under investigation for asking another child under the age of 14 to engage in sexual acts for money on two different occassions.

Thayne is scheduled to make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Sept. 17 at 9 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.