SLC police chase ends with shootout in Lake Point neighborhood

A high-speed chase that began in Salt Lake City ended in a shootout with police on Canyon Road in Lake Point early Tuesday morning.

Police were dispatched to 235 S. 500 West in Salt Lake City, near the Road Home shelter, on reports of a shooting, according to Salt Lake Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer. While officers were in the area, the caller gave a vehicle description and a matching vehicle was found approximately 20 minutes later.

“There was someone shot at that address,” Shearer said. “That person was transported in stable condition to the hospital.”

The ensuing chase led police and the two suspects through the streets of Salt Lake before entering Interstate 80, Shearer said. Once on the freeway, Utah Highway Patrol assisted in the pursuit, which continued westbound into Tooele County.

The chase eventually terminated on Canyon Road in Lake Point, near the intersection with Adobe Lane. Shearer said the exact route the chase took through Salt Lake and Tooele counties is still under investigation.

“When the pursuit ended, there was an exchange of gunfire involving the people in the vehicle at which time one person from the vehicle was shot,” Shearer said.

The suspects in the car fired shots, at which point at least one officer from Salt Lake City Police Department returned fire, according to Shearer. Police did not report how many times the suspect was hit by gunfire and whether he was struck by police or a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police did not release the gender of the suspects and said it’s under investigation if the person hit by gunfire was the suspected gunman in the Salt Lake shooting.

The injured suspect was transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital in critical condition, Shearer said. The other suspect was taken into police custody.

While Shearer did not release details on the route the police pursuit took, he said apprehending the suspects was a priority following the shooting in Salt Lake.

“That’s why we felt it was important to take the person into custody,” Shearer said. “They had shot a person and we didn’t know what they would continue to do wherever they ended up.”

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the West Valley City Police Department, will be investigating the pursuit and shooting involving Salt Lake City police. The cause of the original shooting is under investigation by the Salt Lake City Police Department.