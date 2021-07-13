Smoke, high temperatures drop air quality

“Unhealthy” air days to continue this week ♦

Despite a brief thunderstorm that cleared the air for a short while on Tuesday morning, air quality in Tooele County is in the moderate zone and headed for unhealthy, according to the Utah Division of Air Quality.

The Division of Air Quality reported that Tooele County’s air quality for ozone was at the green, or good, level at noon today for both ozone and PM 2.5 — fine airborne particulate matter.

However, the agency’s three day forecast shows Tooele County’s air reaching the orange, or unhealthy for sensitive group level, later today through Thursday.

Wildfire smoke moving into the state from California and the Pacific Northwest along with high temperatures are causing local air quality to deteriorate.

Tooele County’s air quality for PM 2.5 reached the red or unhealthy level just before midnight on Saturday and stayed at the red level for a few hours on Sunday morning before dripping to the orange level. It then stayed at the yellow level until around 7 a.m. this morning.

The ozone level in Tooele County’s air has been cycling up during the day reaching yellow, orange and then red in the late afternoon and then falling to the green level in the late evening through the early hours of the next day since Saturday.

At the yellow air quality level employers are asked to activate mandatory trip reduction programs and individuals should consolidate trips and choose cleaner transportation options, according to the DAQ.

If smoke becomes thick, persons with existing heart or respiratory ailments should reduce physical exertion and outdoor activity.

At the orange level people in sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. It’s OK to be active outside, but take more breaks and do less intense activities, according to the DAQ.

Sensitive people should be alert to symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath. People with asthma should follow their asthma action plans and keep quick relief medicine handy.

People with symptoms such as palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue should contact their health care provider.

Outdoor activities should be scheduled for in the morning when ozone is lower.

Ozone is an odorless, colorless gas made up of three oxygen molecules and is a natural part of the environment.

Ozone in the lower atmosphere is not emitted directly into the air as a gas, but is formed through the photochemical reaction of nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds. Nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds break apart in the presence of intense sunlight and recombine into new structures, creating ozone.

Particulate matter is a complex mixture of small solid particles and liquid droplets in the air. Some particulate matter, like soot, smoke, dust, or dirt, is large enough to see.

Wildfires are one source of particulate matter, including PM 2.5. PM 2.5 is particulate matter that is less than 2.5 microns in diameter. A typical grain of table salt is about 100 microns.

PM 2.5 can penetrate deeply into the lungs where it can cause inflammation and damage to the lung tissue.