Smoky days expected to last

Weather patterns bringing wildfire smoke from California until Thursday ♦

It’s back.

After a short respite, weather patterns have brought out-of-state wildfires back into Tooele Valley.

The National Weather Service forecast for Tooele for the next three days calls for patchy smoke today through Wednesday with mostly clear forecast for Wednesday night and finally sunny is the expected weather for Thursday.

The smoke was so thick last week that on Friday, with false reports and rumors of a fire in Erda, the North Tooele Fire Department posted on their Facebook page: “Just a heads up, contrary to Facebook reports, the smoke in the Tooele Valley is NOT coming from a barn fire or hay fire in Erda. It is from other fires in the west, and from ELBERTA, down in Utah County, where 1,000 tons of hay were burned last night.”

At 7 a.m. today, the air quality in Tooele County was at the green, or good, level for both fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns — PM 2.5 — and ozone, according to the Utah Department of Air Quality.

Despite the clean report for the morning, the DAQ expects air quality to reach the orange, or unhealthy for sensitive group level, later today and on Wednesday.

Tooele County’s PM 2.5 level reached the orange level on Saturday and dropped to the yellow, or moderate level, on Sunday and Monday, before reaching the green level this morning.

Tooele County’s ozone levels fluctuated through the green, yellow, and orange levels on Saturday and Sunday, but stayed within the green level on Monday.

At the orange air quality level members of sensitive groups may experience health effects, but the general public is not likely to be affected.

People in sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. It’s OK to be active outside, but take more breaks and do less intense activities, according to the DAQ.

Sensitive people should be alert to symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath. People with asthma should follow their asthma action plans and keep quick relief medicine handy.

People with symptoms such as palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue should contact their health care provider.

Outdoor activities should be scheduled for in the morning when ozone is lower.