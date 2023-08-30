Where did all that smoke come from? ♦

Tooele County’s air quality rose to the orange level with the 24-hour average of micrograms per cubic meter [g/m³] of PM 2.5 reaching 44.7 at 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Aug. 30.

The orange level is labeled as “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” on the Division of Air Quality’s Air Quality Index. The Division of Air Quality recommended that people with existing heart or respiratory ailments should reduce physical exertion and outdoor activity.

The orange air quality level starts when the 24-hour average g/m³ of PM 2.5 reaches 35.4. Wednesday morning, Aug. 30 was the first orange air quality level day for Tooele County since Jan. 19, 2022, as recorded by the Utah Air Monitoring Program.

However, by 4 p.m. on Aug. 30 the PM 2.5 level in Tooele County dropped to 34 g/m³ putting the county’s air quality into the yellow level.

Wednesday’s hazy skies and low air quality were courtesy of air that flowed into Utah behind a cold front from the Pacific Northwest where there are wildfires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana, according to the National Weather Service.

The Utah Division of Air Quality three-day forecast shows Tooele County’s air quality at yellow for Aug. 30, 31 and Sept. 1.

PM 2.5 is small particulate matter, like very small dust and soot particles, with diameters of 2.5 micrometers or smaller. A single strand of hair is about 70 micrometers in diameter or 30 times larger than a PM 2.5 particle.

Exposure to PM 2.5 has been linked with not only irritation of airways, coughing and difficulty breathing, but also with non-fatal heart attacks, irregular heart beat, aggravated asthma, decreased lung function and premature death in people with heart or lung disease, according to the US Environmental Protection agency.