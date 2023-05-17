Snow water equivalent in Tooele/Vernon at 411% of median

In seven weeks, the snow water equivalent in the hills above the Tooele Valley-Vernon Creek area has dropped from 47.3 inches to 11.8 inches sending 35.5 inches of water to reservoirs, down creeks and washes, or into the groundwater.

That 35.5 inches of snow melt is over twice the median or normal peak amount of water contained in the area’s snow pack.

Also, by May 16, in a normal year, the SWE in the Tooele Valley-Vernon Creek area is down to 2.9 inches, making 2023’s 11.8 inches 411% of the median SWE for May 16.

The SWE at the Mining Fork monitoring site dropped to zero on May 12. Recent storms brought the SWE there back up to 0.2 inches by May 16.

Out in Vernon, the SWE at the Vernon Creek monitoring site dropped from 29.7 inches on April 22 to 3.4 inches on May 16. The Vernon site is at zero by May 1 during a normal or median year.

The Grantsville Reservoir was at 51.3% of capacity on April 1. By May 16, the water level in the reservoir rose to 76% of capacity with 14.4 inches of SWE left to melt at the Dry Fork monitoring site in South Willow Canyon. The Mining Fork site usually reaches zero on May 19. The 14.4 inches still up South Willow places the Mining Fork site at 758% of the median value for May 16.