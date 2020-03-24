Snow water is ahead of normal but overall precipitation lags behind

March storms brought the statewide snow water equivalent to above normal, according to Jordan Clayton, supervisor for the Utah Snow Survey.

“After a quiet February, Utah received some nice storms in March, and as of April 1st the statewide snow water equivalent is 107% of normal,” he said.

Clayton reported that as of April 1 all major watersheds in Utah were close to or above their average snow water equivalent.

There are three SNOTEL sites in the Tooele Valley-Vernon Creek Basin: Rocky Basin-Settlement Canyon, Mining Fork, and Vernon Creek. They reported 24.1, 21.9 and 7.1 inches of snow water equivalent as of April 1, respectively, for 111%, 118%, and 70% of the median value for April 1. The average snow water equivalent for the basin was 105% as of April 1.

When it comes to overall precipitation as of April 1, all Utah watersheds were between 87% and 109% of average except for the Tooele-Vernon basin which is slightly lower at 80%.

Rocky Basin-Settlement Canyon, Mining Fork, and Vernon Creek reported 22.4, 20.0 and 10.2 inches of total precipitation for the water year April 1, respectively, for 86%, 90%, and 59% of the median value for April 1.

The lower precipitation means that the ground is drier than normal. Soil moisture saturation in the Tooele-Vernon Basin was 33% as of April 1.

Dry soils mean an above average snowpack is needed to produce average runoff conditions, according to the National Resources Conservation Service.

Settlement Canyon Reservoir was at 88% of normal on April 1. The Grantsville Reservoir was at 112% of normal on April 1.

Snow water equivalent is the amount of water in the snow pack at a SNOTEL site.

SNOTEL, or snow telemetry, are remote battery powered sites across western mountains that automatically measure and transmit information about snow depth, water content, rainfall, and air temperature. They are managed by the USDA’s National Resources and Conservation Service.

The Rocky Basin-Settlement Canyon site is located at 8,704 feet near Rocky Peak in the Oquirrh Mountains, the Mining Fork site is in South Willow Fork in the Stansbury Mountains at 8,295 feet, and the Vernon Creek site is at 7,401 feet in the Sheeprock Mountains.