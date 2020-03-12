Snowpack still ahead of normal

But showing signs of falling behind last year ♦

Snowfall in the mountains above Tooele Valley is slowing down, but the valley’s snowpack is still ahead of normal for this time of year, according to the March Utah Water Supply report from the National Resource Conservation Service.

“February did not deliver the snow we had been hoping for,” said Troy Brosten, a hydrologist that works for the federal government in Utah. “A month ago, Utah’s statewide snow water equivalent was at 117% of normal, and now that number has decreased to 104% compared to 125% this time last year.”

In the Tooele Valley Basin, the snow water equivalent — the amount of water in the snowpack — as of March 1 was 113% of normal as of March 1, 2020, compared to 138% for the same time in 2019.

The Tooele Valley Basin includes data from three SNOTEL sites: the Mining Fork site in the Stansbury Mountains; Rocky Basin – Settlement Canyon site in the Oquirrh Mountains, and the Vernon Creek site near the Sheeprock Mountains.

As of March 1, 2020, the Mining Fork site reported 19.0 inches of snow water equivalent for 129% of normal compared to 112% for the same time last year.

The Rocky Basin – Settlement Canyon site reported 16.5 inches of snow water equivalent on March 1 for 118% of normal compared to 141% last year.

The Vernon Creek site reported 8.2 inches of snow water equivalent on March 1 for 76% of normal compared to 177% last year.

In terms of total precipitation, the Tooele Valley Basin was at 84% of normal for the current water year as of March 1, 2020.

With soil moisture levels below average, Utah’s water observers are predicting a low runoff as the snowpack melts.

“Soil moisture values at Utah’s SNOTEL sites are below average at 45% of saturation,” Broysten said. “Due to last year’s dry summer, streamflow forecasts for April to July runoff are generally below average, despite having roughly average snowpack conditions. Most forecast numbers ranging between 70-90% of average.”

Reservoirs in Tooele County were running slightly fuller on March 1, 2020, than March 1, 2019.

Settlement Canyon Reservoir was at 66% of capacity on March 1, 2020, compared to 61% in 2019.

Grantsville Reservoir was at 77% of capacity on March 1, 2020, compared to 71% in 2019.

The water year starts on Oct. 1.

SNOTEL, or snow telemetry, are remote battery powered sites across western mountains that automatically measure and transmit information about snow depth, water content, rainfall and air temperature. They are managed by the USDA’s National Resources and Conservation Service.

