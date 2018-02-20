Snowstorm hits Tooele Valley with good dose of wet

Tooele City almost received a month’s worth of snowfall on Sunday and Monday.

Tooele received 13 inches of snow from 5 p.m Sunday through 5 p.m. Monday, according to Ned Bevan, local weather observer for the National Weather Service.

Normal snowfall for the entire month of February is 14.1 inches with precipitation at 1.33 inches. Precipitation received on Monday and Tuesday measured at .86 inches.

Grantsville also received plenty of snow, but not to Tooele’s levels. The NWS had not received totals for Grantsville as of press time Tuesday morning.

A winter storm watch was issued for Tooele until noon on Tuesday with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Grantsville’s forecast for Tuesday showed a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Tuesday night’s forecast for Grantsville and Tooele cities showed partly cloudy with mostly cloudy for Wednesday and Thursday and a slight chance of snow on Friday.

SNOTEL site data in Tooele County on Tuesday showed Rocky Basin in Settlement Canyon at 47 percent of normal snow water equivalent for this time of the year. Mining Fork in the Stansbury Mountains was at 48 percent of normal and Vernon Creek was at 54 percent of normal.

Tooele Valley’s last major storm was on Jan. 19-20. The storm slightly eclipsed Grantsville’s normal January level and nearly matched normal snowfall and precipitation for Tooele City for the entire month.

During that January storm, Tooele was hit with 10 inches of snow and .88 inches of precipitation. Normal amounts for January are 12.7 inches of snow and 1.07 inches of precipitation.

On that same weekend, Grantsville received 9.1 inches of snow and .59 inches of precipitation. Normal amounts for January are 10.1 inches of snow and .66 inches of precipitation.