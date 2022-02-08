Soar to new heights with these four key principles

Abhi Golhar, international real estate investor, author and renowned speaker, and I walked out of the San Diego Convention Center together. He was rushing forward on his way to the airport and on his way home to Atlanta. We were walking hurriedly because our conversation was soaring on and we didn’t want him to miss his flight. By the time we got to the curb his Uber was waiting. He got in the car and we waived farewell. Not goodbye.

Since that November day we’ve talked on the phone a few times. Up until four days ago when he told me that something exciting had happened.

“I can be in Atlanta tomorrow by about five p.m.” I said on our last call. “Can you have dinner with me?”

“I’ll rearrange my schedule,” he responded.

The next day I flew to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to meet him. As soon as the plane’s wheels touched down I fingered a text to Abhi: “Landed.” A few walking-minutes later he pulled his car to the curb at Red S5 and I climbed in so we could drive to a local brewery, enjoy some dinner and talk. Now he was the one flying — in excitement.

“When I saw that my wife (Vanessa Engineer) had received two new job offers on the same day, I thought, ‘Isn’t the universe amazing,’” he said excitedly. “It was a manifestation of what she said to me many years ago. In fact, these job offers have exceeded her dreams!”

Then he went on to reveal how you and I can strengthen what he calls the human “Attention Manifestation Muscle.”

First, he teaches, “Take time to dream. When my relationship with Vanessa was just beginning many years ago, we spent many dreamy hours together learning about each other’s hopes and imaginings. It was part of a deepening exercise which strengthened our relationship. This bonding time was more than just the beginning of our personal connection. It also created our future in a way we’re just now beginning to understand.”

Abhi remembers Vanessa’s dreams quite vividly. His ability to catalog her early expressions has allowed him to see them come to life in the form of recognizable manifestations years later. Now he anticipates their occurrence. He watches for them to appear.

Second, Abhi counsels, “Seek new opportunities. In order to develop yourself into the person you dream of you need to have a reason to do so. Vanessa wants to help other people become and stay healthy. For example, over the past two years she’s been fully engaged in studying COVID-19 for the CDC, because she’s committed to helping people with their current, pressing, health needs. The complexity of this virus has motivated her to look for additional, unknown, ways to meet this and other new challenges.”

Third, learn from others. Abhi says, “As you’re looking for new opportunities, analyze your strengths and weaknesses. This will allow you to detect available opportunities you can hone in on. Ask yourself, ‘What have others not yet discovered?’ Is there something you’re especially suited to because of your background and experience?”

Finally, form partnerships. “While you’re actively working to bring your dreams to life, form partnerships. Ask, ‘Are there some things I can’t do alone?’ Involving others can help speed up your process. If you’re smart about who you partner with, this can make a difference” he said with his charming, boyish grin. After all, we were talking about his core partnership, his marriage.

He didn’t say it, but as we conversed I couldn’t help but think, “Perhaps forming partnerships, teaming up with the right partner, augments a person’s personal growth and helps them to flex their Attention Manifestation Muscle more rapidly.” I thought of what Abhi and Vanessa have accomplished together as partners, including the publishing of a joint book in 2019, “Healthy Passive Income: A Fun, Disciplined Investment Methodology for Busy Healthcare Professionals.”

With that thought, I glanced at my watch. It told me it was now my turn to rush forward, to be on my way to the airport, to make my way home. So, we began walking hurriedly toward his car, our conversation still soaring, as we didn’t want me to miss my flight.

In little time we arrived at the airline drop-off curb, having made a full circle back to the airport. Then I got out the car and we waived farewell with smile; not goodbye, as I began to walk forward briskly toward taking flight toward new heights. Because, these four principles will help everyone grow their own Attention Manifestation Muscles so they reach new heights.

