Sober tailgate party in Tooele

USU Extension service holds event aimed at underage drinking ♦

The Health and Wellness Department at the USU Extension in Tooele hosted a sober tailgate party on Tuesday night at the MotoVu Drive-in in Erda.

The Sober Tailgate party started at 7:30 p.m. During the party, children and families visited different booths where they learned about tobacco abstention, seatbelt safety, alcohol prevention, youth programs and resources in the county, among others.

Those in attendance also participated in line dancing, games, spin-the-wheel for prizes, and salsa making.

After the children’s fair, the movies Tom and Jerry, and Godzilla vs. Kong were shown at 9:30 p.m. and free popcorn was given out.

“We had so many great community partners there at the event,” said Emily Hamilton, health educator and mentor coordinator at USU.

There were 400 members of the community that attended the free event.

“The whole idea of the event was to prevent underage drinking and to instill protective factors to reduce underage drinking,” Hamilton said. “The majority of everyone that was there were there to promote prevention. We would like to thank our community partners for their phenomenal job.”

Hamilton said under no circumstances should children or teens drink alcohol.

“We don’t want youth drinking, because their brains are developing,” she said. “So, it is very vital to teach youth the importance of not drinking early because of the harm it can do to developing bodies. Addiction is also a huge issue. We don’t want to have children addicted to alcohol. Drinking can cause a lot of mental affects. Drinking at a young age can cause these effects to continue into adulthood. Also, not to mention that they could get in trouble with the law. Drinking can affect youth’s lives forever.”

Parents should begin teaching their children about the bad effects of alcohol at a young age, according to Hamilton.

“Parents should teach their children about the risks of drinking,” she stated. “We want to increase prevention factors early on. Having family dinners every night is a really important way for parents to talk to their kids after a long day. Family movie nights also help, so that your kid isn’t out engaging in risky behaviors. Another thing is open communication. It’s amazing how adults think their youth know not to drink but it’s really important for adults to communicate and set boundaries for their kids. So, if kids know what is expected of them and there are ramifications to behaviors, then they are less likely to engage in those risky behaviors.”