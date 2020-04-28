Social distancing guidelines will allow Miss Tooele pageant to continue safely

City still accepting pageant applications ♦

The miss Tooele City pageant will still be held on July 4, with social distancing guidelines in place.

The pageant directors and staff will ensure that the girls competing have a good experience, in spite of changes because of the virus, according to Kami Perkins, Tooele City human resources director.

“Right now, we are trying to keep it similar to how selection criteria would normally be. It’s going to be different this year but our goal is to make it a beautiful experience,” she said.

This year the number of contestants will determine how the pageant will be run, but pageant staff expects a small gathering.

State regulations at the time of the pageant will probably only allow 20 to 50 individuals to gather together, Perkins estimated.

“We are planning for a very small private event with contestants, volunteers, and participants,” said Perkins. “Some talents may be able to be recorded and we are hoping to livestream so that the community and contestants will be able to hold private viewing parties.”

This year, pageant directors are organizing a “tea party” for contestants and volunteers at the golf course in Tooele. This tea party will include red, white, and blue garden party attire, golf lessons, and a photoshoot.

If you are interested in becoming a contestant for the Miss Tooele City pageant, Perkins said to email kamip@tooelecity.org or send a message to the miss Tooele City Facebook page before May 26 at noon.

“Our number one priority is the safety of contestants, volunteers, and participants. We will rely on recommendations from local health officials and leaders to best proceed. We are going to do what we reasonably can for these young ladies and the community by being flexible and adaptable,” said Perkins.