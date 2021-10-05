Soda shop fundraises for breast cancer

October is “Save the Cups” month ♦

Swig, a Utah-based soda shop with more than 30 locations, including one in Tooele, has launched their second annual “Save The Cups” campaign during the month of October to benefit women fighting breast cancer.

Last year, Swig raised more than $161,000 during their first annual campaign, and were able to donate to 10 women to pay for their medical bills from their breast cancer fight. This year, they hope to collect $175,000.

Nicole Tanner, founder of Swig is a breast cancer survivor herself.

“Before I started Swig 13 years ago, I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Tanner said. “I was 37 years old and it was a shock for my family and I. We caught it early, they were able to remove the cancer, and I was cancer free.”

Tanner’s medical bills were paid by an anonymous donor.

“I didn’t have insurance when the bills came in,” she explained. “My husband had just started a new job and things were really tight financially with five children. I found out that there were donors at the hospital who pay for patient’s medical bills who qualify. I went into the hospital and filled out all of the paperwork, and I remember sitting in the room with the medical worker and she asked me if I could pay $100. I said yes, because at this point, we owed like $12,000. So, they paid for all of it and still to this day I don’t know who it was.”

After opening Swig, Tanner knew she had to give back to women just like her.

“Last year, we were very fortunate during COVID to be an essential business,” Tanner said. “We were very busy and very blessed during that time. We wanted to give back after that, so we decided to do what had been done for me 12 years back during breast cancer awareness month and collect money to pay off breast cancer patient’s medical bills.”

Throughout the entire month, customers can make direct donations to the campaign at any Swig location.

“Last year during the campaign, someone donated $3,000 in the drive-thru,” Tanner said. “There was some crazy generosity last year.”

Additionally, $1 will be donated for every Unbreakable drink, created with sparkling water, grapefruit, mango puree, and fresh lemon, and every Founder drink, made with diet coke, sugar free coconut, fresh lime, and coconut cream.

“The Founder is my drink,” Tanner said. “It’s the drink that I get every day.”

Each week of October, Swig will also sell a different product that customers can purchase to contribute to the campaign.

This week, they are selling $3 breast cancer awareness sticker packs.

During the second week of the month, they will sell “Save The Cups” shirts for $20 and donate $10 to the campaign.

During the third week of October, 44-ounce tumblers sold for $25, with $10 donated to the cause will be sold, and during the last week of the month, pink thread wallets, sold for $16 with a donation of $10 to the cause will be sold.

Last year, a woman who visited Swig and donated to the fundraiser, found out that she had breast cancer when she arrived home from the soda shop.

“I came home from the gym and from getting my drink, and I was backing into my garage when I felt some pain in my right breast,” Carrie Mckee said. “I remember wondering how long it had been since I had my mammogram and it had been a year and a half. So, I decided to go ahead and book my appointment that day. So, December came and they called me back in, because they saw something suspicious. I had a second mammogram and a biopsy. In early [this year] January, I was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma. It was eye opening and scary… I would have missed my mammogram again, because it was a crazy time in the world… I think the reminder of ‘Save The Cups’ really helped me realize that this was important and I needed to get it done.”

Tanner said that the customers at the Tooele location have been some of her favorites.

“We have been so warmly welcomed in the city of Tooele,” Tanner said. “Tooele is the cutest community and it’s such a great community of nice, warm, friendly people. We love that we are in Tooele. I know that the customers out there will show up for the fundraiser, because they are such giving, gracious, amazing people.

Swig is located at 220 N. Main Street in the Vasa Fitness parking lot.

Those interested in learning more about the fundraiser, donating online, or nominating someone to receive some of the funds from the fundraiser, can visit savethecups.org.