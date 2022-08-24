Soldier Canyon flood

Heavy rainfall caused a flood in Soldier Canyon on Aug. 13.

The flood started around 8 p.m. and came after a warning from local authorities.

Stockton Police reported at 9:28 p.m. on Saturday. Aug. 13 on their website that Soldier Canyon and the mouth of Soldier Canyon had been evacuated.

Shortly after midnight on Aug. 14 Stockton Police reported that the evacuation had been lifted but Soldier Canyon remained closed until County road crews could clear the roads and assess the damage.

The public was urged to stay out of the area until the roads are opened.

The canyon is prone to flooding right now, because of the steep elevations and drought conditions, along with soil damaged by the Jacob City fire.

“Adding the recent fire on top of the other conditions made a flood even more of a risk, Bucky Whitehouse, Emergency Management Director told the Transcript.

In early August of 2021, another flood occurred in the canyon, which caused damage to four homes.

The Emergency Management Department, along with local and state flood experts, are currently planning to plant new vegetation on some of the slopes in Soldier Canyon that the recent fire destroyed.

Within the next few weeks, work to replant the vegetation will begin.

“We are asking the public to stay out of the area when road closure signs are present,” Whitehouse said.