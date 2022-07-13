Soldier Canyon on Fire

Jacob City fire burns over 4,000 acres ♦

The Jacob City fire in Soldier Canyon east of Stockton has burned 4,094 acres and is 19% contained as of press time Tuesday morning.

The cause was determined to be the explosion of a generator on a motorhome, according to fire officials.

The fire was first reported just after 2:30 p.m. on July 9 at the Jacob City Trail Head. At that time, the fire was estimated to have burned around 4 acres.

Firefighters named the fire “Jacob City Fire,” because it started at the Jacob City Trail Head, even though it hasn’t actually burned over to Jacob City itself.

From there, the fire spread quickly, because of dry conditions, low humidity, high wind speeds, and high temperatures.

“When this fire started with the red flag conditions, the winds were blowing 35 miles per hour straight up the canyon and that’s what started this rapid fire growth,” Dan Walton, Tooele County fire warden said.

By the morning of July 10, it had burned over 3,000 acres, was 0% contained, and had caused evacuations of Settlement Canyon. That evening, officials reported that the fire was 14% contained.

Beginning Sunday, local fire officials called out more aerial reinforcements to dump water on the fire, and crews from far and wide showed up to help local officials fight the fire.

Monday afternoon, Utah Governor Spencer Cox held a press conference to talk about the fire and give tips on how to prevent fires.

“As you can see, it is hot, and dry, and very windy,” Cox said, showing those in attendance the unfavorable conditions which exist near the fire.

Cox encouraged residents to be careful to not to start wildfires.

“With temperatures continuing to hover in the triple digits all week and no rain in sight, we desperately need every Utahn to act responsibly when it comes to fire prevention,” Cox said.

Those recreating should make sure their campfires are put out correctly, avoid lighting campfires in restricted areas, avoid parking vehicles on dry grass, avoid dragging chains behind trailers and campers, and leave the firework shows to the professionals, he said.

“You will be held responsible if you start a fire,” Cox said. “You will be held civilly responsible and you may be held criminally responsible.”

It is also important to be careful to avoid starting fires, because there are only so many firefighters and resources, Cox said.

“When you have huge fires in Millard County, and then you have one in Tooele County, and then you have one in Cache County, suddenly we are spread too thin and we don’t have the resources to protect our homes and lives,” Cox said.

As of Tuesday morning, fire officials called out a type two incident team to help fight the fire.

“This means that the command structure will be larger,” Jon Smith, public information officer at North Tooele Fire District explained. “That will give us the ability to have more personnel on the ground and more resources available.”

There are currently 244 personnel helping to fight the fire from all over the state and Idaho, along with two dozers, eight engines, five helicopters, and six crews.

The crews are drawing water from a basin close to the area and they might have to get water from Settlement Canyon Dam soon.

After dumping the water, the helicopters travel back to the bason to collect 700 to 800 more gallons to pour on the fire, according to Smith.

Currently those living near Copper Road in Stockton and the town of Ophir should be alert and ready to evacuate if needed, but there is no current threat, according to Smith.

“We are keeping a really close eye on these areas,” Smith said.

The fire is also expected to grow as a result of red flag weather conditions throughout the week.

“We are looking at high winds throughout the week, dry lightning, and 100-degree weather conditions,” Smith said.

The fire has affected Stockton City’s water supply up Soldier Canyon causing the town to switch from the canyon supply to a well.

Residents in Stockton should avoid watering outside their homes to conserve the resource but it is okay to use water inside their homes, according to Stockton Mayor Nando Meli.

“The water is drinkable,” he said. “There was some publicity about the water being contaminated but it’s not.”

Tuesday morning it was also confirmed that the fire was started as a result of a generator explosion.

Stockton police and the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the generator fire.

Firefighters are asking people to stay away from the fire area.

“We would like people to stay out of the area,” Smith said. “The roads up there are narrow and there is a lot of equipment moving.”

On social media there has been some talk about getting supplies to fire fighters but they aren’t needed right now, according to Smith.

“We have had some people inquire about donations,” he said. “Thankfully our firefighters have everything that they need. If we do need the public’s help, we will post that on our Facebook page, as well as Utahfire.gov.”

Those who want to show support can turn their house trim lights to red, change their porch lights to red, or hang red ribbons in their trees.