Some candidates already sign on to run for office

The official filing period for candidates running for office in the 2018 elections is from March 9-15, but some prospective candidates in Tooele County are already collecting signatures to put their name on a ballot.

And one of those candidates has switched parties.

Utah State provides two ways for candidates to get their names on a ballot. Candidates can either go through the caucus/convention system or they can collect signatures on a petition.

Candidates who are using the petition route could file their intention to gather signatures with the Tooele County Clerk starting Jan. 2 and begin collecting signatures, according to County Clerk/Auditor Marilyn Gillette.

Kendall Thomas, of Stockton, has filed an intent to gather signatures for candidacy for Tooele County Commission seat B.

This will be Thomas’ third attempt to win a seat on the County commission. The last two times he ran as a Democrat; this time he has filed as a Republican.

“I decided I can best serve Tooele County by being a Republican,” Thomas said. “Most of the issues that our county faces aren’t partisan.”

Thomas said he found he shares some values with his Republican friends.

“I am a fiscal conservative, and I believe in limited small government,” he said.

As a Republican candidate, Thomas will need to collect 391 signatures from registered voters in Tooele County affiliated with the Republican Party to have his name bypass the caucus/convention process and end up on a ballot.

State law fixes the number of signatures required for a petition for county office candidacy at 3 percent of the voters eligible to vote in the party’s primary election.

Other candidates who have filed an intent to gather signatures for candidacy include: Mitch Hall, Lake Point, for County Commission seat A; Scott Broadhead, Tooele City, for county attorney; Marilyn Gillette, Tooele City, for county clerk; Paul Wimmer, Tooele City, for county sheriff, and Dean Adams, Tooele City, for county sheriff. They have all filed to run as Republicans.

The general election will be held on Nov. 6. If more than one candidate in a party is certified either by a party convention and/or the petition process, a primary election will be held on June 26.

Offices that will be on the ballot in Tooele County for the 2018 election include: U.S. Senate; U.S. House of Representatives; state Senate; state House of Representatives; state Board of Education; Tooele County School District Board of Education districts 5, 6, and 7; two seats on the county commission; county attorney; county auditor; county clerk; and county sheriff.

The ballot will also include retention election for the state Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, District Court, Justice Court and Juvenile Court.