Some candidates have already won before the general election

State law allows city and service district elections without opponents to be canceled ♦

The election is 12 days away, but some candidates have already won.

North Tooele Fire District, Rush Valley, Stansbury Park Improvement District, and the Lake Point Improvement District have canceled their elections and declared their candidates to be considered elected.

State law allows municipalities and service districts to cancel elections if the number of people who file for office is equal to or less than the number of open positions that would have been on the ballot.

For small towns and service districts the cost savings of not holding an election are significant, according to Keith Fryer, chairman of the Lake Point Improvement District Board of Trustees.

“We had two positions open,” he said. “One was my own, the other was Braden Morris. He was out of town during the filing period and couldn’t file. We will both continue to serve because nobody filed.”

Three incumbents were the only candidates to file for the three open seats on the North Tooele County Fire Service Protection District Board of Trustees. Ken Aldridge, Scott Bisseger and Rick Pollock will each serve for another term without an election.

In Rush Valley there were two seats on the town council up for election. The incumbents, Pete Albrecht and Dana Gardner, were the only ones who filed.

The Rush Valley Town Council has canceled its election and declared Albrecht and Gardner to be considered elected.

Stansbury Park Improvement District had one open position on their Board of Trustees. Jacob Clegg, the incumbent and only person to file, will serve another term without an election.

An election can only be canceled if the number of people who file do not exceed the number of positions that are open and if there are no eligible write-in candidates.

Write-in candidates had to file by Sept. 3, according to Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette.

One write-in candidate did file for the 2019 election.

David Nutzman filed to run as a write-in candidate to challenge incumbent Thomas Karjola for Stockton mayor. Karjola had no opponents file to run against him by the 5 p.m. June 7 filing deadline.

The general election is Nov. 5. It is a vote-by-mail election. Ballots have already been mailed to all registered voters.