South Jordan woman charged with felony kidnapping

A South Jordan woman made her initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday after she allegedly drove at dangerous speeds on Interstate 80 and wouldn’t let her passengers out.

Amanda Janelle Hardy, 31, is charged with second-degree felony kidnapping, third-degree felony wrongful appropriation and misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

Law enforcement were called out on a report of a person, later identified as Hardy, as driving eastbound on Interstate 80 in the westbound lanes, according to a probable cause statement. The victims, who were passengers in the vehicle, said Hardy had insisted on driving out to Wendover to gamble.

While on their way to Wendover, Hardy became paranoid and accused the passengers, including the registered of the vehicle, of wanting to kill her, the probable cause statement said. She began driving erratically and reached speeds of 130 mph and would not keep her eyes on the road.

One of the victims told Hardy she no longer had permission to drive the car and to stop so she could drive, the probable cause statement said. Hardy refused to stop or let the passengers out, driving erratically past Wendover’s exits and into Nevada.

The owner of the vehicle managed to jump into Hardy’s lap and took the wheel, slamming on the brakes, according to the probable cause statement. The two passengers were able to flee the vehicle and Hardy, driving the wrong way on I-80, was found at mile marker 27 in Tooele County.

During her initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday, Hardy was scheduled to return to court for a scheduling conference on April 16 at 9 a.m.