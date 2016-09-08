South Rim gravel pit opponents kept silent at meeting

Future public hearing will be proper format for comments, according to deputy county attorney ♦

They filled the Tooele County Planning Commission’s meeting room and went home without speaking.

Angered over the approval of a gravel pit operation across the street from South Rim, more than 70 South Rim residents and friends filled the county auditorium to standing-room-only capacity for the planning commission’s Wednesday evening meeting.

They wanted to use the public comment period of the agenda to talk to the planning commission about the pit. Butinstead, they were turned away after a county attorney advised the planning commission to postpone accepting public comment on the South Rim gravel pit.

“A formal appeal file was received in our office today,” said Gary Searle, chief deputy county attorney. “That appeal is a game changer. It causes something to come before you on which you will have to make a decision in the future.”

Searle explained that because of the appeal, the planning commission will need to hold a public hearing on the gravel pit in the future.

“Anything you hear tonight could be construed as a violation of due process of both the Utah constitution and state law,” Searle said. “The individual against who the appeal has been filed is not here and has not been given his due process right to notice. Anything you hear tonight, any questions you ask, any answers you give could be construed as making a decision on an item that is not properly before you.”

Searle assured the commission and audience that as a result of the appeal there will be a public hearing with the required public notice and the public will have an opportunity to speak.

The gravel pit controversy centers on a conditional use permit for a gravel pit on 10 acres of property south of South Rim.

Conditional use permits run with the property, regardless of ownership, according to state law and county code. Each successive owner of the property is allowed to continue the conditional use, as long as the owner complies with county code and the conditions of use included in the original permit.

Tooele County owned the gravel pit at the time of the original conditional use permit. The property has since changed hands several times. It is now owned by South Side Gravel, which in turn has leased the pit to Staker and Parsons, according to a sign at the pit’s entrance.

Further complicating the permit, the original 10-acre pit is now part of two 88-acre parcels due to recent changes in parcel boundaries.

Jay Harward, one of the owners of South Side Gravel, has assured the county that extraction of gravel from the pit will not go forward until the legality of the permit is confirmed.

Pursuant to county code, South Rim residents Josh Maher and Gary Walker filed an appeal to a decision by Tooele County Planner Blaine Gehring that gravel extraction is a legally grandfathered use of the 10-acre parcel.

In a letter dated Oct. 21, 2014 addressed to South Rim LC, then owners of the pit, Gehring acknowledges the previously issued conditional use permit and requests that South Rim LC comply with county code and submit a five-year plan for operation.

A five-year plan was submitted and approved by Gehring on Feb. 19, 2015.

The five-year plan refers to 15-acres that are currently used for gravel operations with a future plan, when needed, to expand to 160 acres.

Maher and Walker’s appeal questions the legality of the pit and requests that the planning commission revoke the conditional use permit, according to Searle.

The county attorney’s office is preparing a legal opinion on the legality or illegality of the gravel pit. That opinion should be completed by the end of the month.

After the legal opinion is ready, the appeal will come before the planning commission for action, Searle said.

While South Rim residents and their supporters didn’t get to speak Wednesday night, Maher is pleased with what he heard from Searle.

“I’m happy,” Maher said. “We’re going to get a public hearing on the pit and that’s what we wanted.”