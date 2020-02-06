South Rim residents’ gravel pit complaint gets heard in court

Lawyers argue if it’s a land use decision or a settlement to avoid litigation, 3rd District Court judge to issue a written judgment ♦

Lawyers for and against a gravel pit west of the South Rim housing development spoke for a combined two and one-half hours in a courtroom in Tooele County on Wednesday afternoon.

Third District Court Judge Diana Gibson heard oral arguments from attorneys representing a group of South Rim Residents, Tooele County, and Southside Gravel for summary judgment on a complaint filed by South Rim residents in her Tooele courtroom.

In August 2018, Tooele County approved a settlement agreement with Southside Gravel.

Southside has asserted it had a legal nonconforming right to extract gravel from a 176-acre parcel east of Silver Avenue from South Rim, which is southwest of Stockton.

The agreement settled the disputed claim for gravel extraction rights and averted what could be a costly lawsuit, according to the county’s attorney at the time the agreement was approved.

The agreement allowed for gravel extraction from Southside’s property, but only under the terms of the agreement, which were more favorable to the county than what would happen if the county litigated the claim and lost, the attorney said.

A group of 32 South Rim residents filed a complaint with 3rd District Court in September 2018 challenging the legality of the settlement agreement.

Scott Hunter and Gary Walker were listed as the primary plaintiffs.

In the complaint, South Rim residents asked that the court issue a judgment that the agreement was void because it violated mandatory procedures applicable to zoning changes. They also asked the court to declare the agreement invalid because it was arbitrary and capricious in granting zoning concessions to Southside Gravel.

In addition to their request that the agreement be declared void, South Rim residents asked the court to enforce a clause in the South Rim Development agreement as restrictive covenant running with the land. That clause stated that the gravel pit would be closed when the development was completed.

Attorneys for South Rim residents, Tooele County, and Southside Gravel had all asked the court to issue a summary judgment — a judgment as a matter of law without any additional trial or hearings — on all or part of the South Rim residents’ requests of the court.

Danica Cepernich, attorney for the county, argued that the settlement agreement was not a zoning or land use change. The agreement was just a settlement of a dispute as an alternative to litigation, she said.

“It doesn’t alter the zoning,” she said. “It is not a modification of zoning or a land use decision.”

Scott Mercer, attorney for Southside Gravel, said he agrees with the county.

“We were headed to litigation,” he said. “The settlement agreement avoided litigation.”

Adam Affleck, attorney for South Rim residents, said the settlement agreement did change the land use and it was a zoning decision.

“The county can’t settle zoning issues in a settlement agreement,” he said. “They bargained away the power and right of citizens to dispute land use issues. … They [the county] agreed to change the zoning and allow a 25-year vested right for commercial gravel operations.”

Mercer asked the court to dismiss the plaintiffs’ request for enforcement of the development agreement because the plaintiff was not a party to the agreement and has no standing to ask for enforcement.

In addition to having no standing, as a result of the settlement agreement, gravel extraction from the 10-acre parcel covered by the development agreement has ceased, making the request mute, Mercer said.

Gibson said she would take the arguments as presented under advisement and prepare a written judgment to be released at a later date.