South Rim residents want permit pulled for commercial gravel pit

Residents of one of Tooele County’s fastest-growing subdivisions aren’t happy they may be getting a new neighbor — a commercial gravel pit.

Nearly 50 South Rim residents gathered Saturday evening under the pavilion at their community park to plan a strategy to stop what once was a 10-acre temporary gravel pit from growing into a 176-acre pit operating seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

An operation plan for the Southside Gravel Pit, approved by Tooele County Planner Blaine Gehring in February 2015, says the gravel pit has already grown to 15 acres and may grow to an additional 160 acres.

South Rim is a subdivision west of Stockton and north of Silver Avenue. The subdivision consists of homes on one-acre lots or larger. An aerial photograph shows more than 60 homes in the area. In 2015, Tooele County issued 14 building permits for new homes in South Rim.

“I don’t want the dust, the noise, and the huge increase in traffic,” said Natalie Bunker, who built a home in South Rim nine years ago.

Bunker’s home sits less than 75 yards from the gravel pit, which is due south of Silver Avenue from her home.

“I could throw a rock from my house and hit the gravel pit,” said Mark Bunker, Natalie’s husband. “The prevailing winds will carry the dust into our house and will ruin our view.”

Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne said the county is in the process of gathering information about the gravel pit before determining its future.

But South Rim residents aren’t waiting for the county. They voted 43-0 Saturday night to use every avenue possible to have the 20-year-old conditional use permit for the gravel pit revoked.

A majority of the group is ready to financially back a lawsuit, if needed, to revoke the gravel pit’s permit. But the first round of action is a formal request to revoke the pit’s conditional use permit.

Tooele County code gives the planning commission the authority to revoke a conditional use permit for failure to observe requirements of the Tooele County Land Use Ordinance.

According to a petition to revoke the conditional use permit, prepared by South Rim resident Scott Hunter, the gravel pit violates county ordinance because the owners failed to submit required five-year plans and therefore the permit expired.

The petition also asserts that expanding the pit beyond the original 10 acres to a proposed 160 acres exceeds the scope of grandfathering.

The county planner also approved the continuation of gravel operation without the permit meeting the minimum requirements of county code, according to the petition.

The Tooele County Planning Commission issued the conditional use permit for gravel operations at the 10-acre parcel in 1996 when Tooele County owned the property.

Conditions for approval of the permit noted that the pit was for use “only on a temporary basis for [the] county road department.”

Planning department staff also noted that the pit’s location wasn’t near any residential area. Plans for South Rim didn’t appear until 2001.

The permit was to expire in five years from the date of approval, according to the staff recommendations. South Rim L.C. acquired the pit from Tooele County in August 2001.

Leland Hogan, who along with other members of his family developed South Rim, managed South Rim L.C. and operated the gravel pit.

“I really can’t complain about the way the Hogans operated the pit,” said South Rim resident Josh Maher. “My driveway was built with gravel from that pit.”

However, the Hogans’ intermittent use of the pit doesn’t compare to the present owner’s plan for a seven-day-a-week operation, according to Maher.

In February 2016, South Rim L.C. petitioned the county to redraw parcel boundaries on their property south of Silver Avenue. As a result, the gravel pit was included in two new parcels of approximately 88 acres each.

In April 2016, South Rim L.C. sold those two parcels to Southside Gravel, managed by Jay Harward and Drew Downs. Harward owns interest in other gravel pit operations in Tooele County.

Southside Gravel in turn has leased the gravel pit to Staker Parsons, according to a sign posted at the entrance to the pit.

Heavy machinery operating in the area, a new fence and improvements to the entrance, along with the new sign, have South Rim residents concerned that the new leasee is preparing to expand the former temporary pit, according to Maher.

Milne said county officials need more time to research the gravel pit and its permit before they can determine a proper solution.

“To settle this, we’ve got to look at the history of who received permits, for what and when,” he said. “We also have to look at what kind of conditions may have been set and what the laws were at the time the permits were issued.

“Back in 1996, they didn’t keep records like we do now,” he said. “For instance, we don’t have audio recordings of those meetings.”

However, Milne said he has talked to the current owner and they are willing to wait until the matter can be settled before proceeding with plans to increase gravel production.

However, South Rim residents aren’t willing to wait for the county.

“I do not have much trust or faith in the county right now,” said one unidentified South Rim resident at Saturday’s gathering. “Forget the county. We need to push this all the way through.”