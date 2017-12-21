South Rim Service District wants more money in 2018

County OKs potential tax hike for additional $3,000 ♦

Growth in South Rim south of Stockton has driven residents to request a property tax increase.

At the request of the South Rim Special Service District, the Tooele County Commission voted to approve a potential tax increase for the service district that will net the district an additional $3,000 in revenue in 2018.

“We’ve had a lot of growth,” said Bill Hogan, chairman of the South Rim Special Service District. “We need more revenue to maintain our park and add some improvements.”

In 2016, with a property tax rate of .000221, the service district’s revenue was predicted to be $6,739. The certified rate for 2017 — which is .000203 — is expected to net the service district $7,778 in revenue.

“We need a budget of around $11,000,” Hogan said. “That’s what we are hoping for.”

The service district board followed all the regulations for a proposed tax increase.

“We published a notice of our meeting and held a public hearing,” Hogan said.

Nobody came to the hearing to oppose the tax increase and the vote to approve it by the board was unanimous, according to Hogan.

“When we told the tax commission, they said we had to ask you [the County Commission] to approve the increase,” Hogan said.

The County Commission unanimously approved the South Rim Special Service District’s request for a potential tax increase to generate an additional $3,000 in revenue. The new property tax rate can’t be determined until after June 2018 when property values for 2018 are available.

The County Commission created the South Rim Special Service District with an appointed board in 2002. In 2012 the commission revised the service district board to an elected board. The purpose for the board, as stated in the 2002 resolution that created it, includes, “providing water, sewage, drainage, flood control, recreation, and street lighting.”