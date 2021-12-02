The Tooele County Council continued their discussion on the future of the South Rim Special Service District Board during the Council’s work session meeting on Tuesday night.

The County Council doesn’t want to do away with the service district, but the service district wants the County to officially change their board to an appointed board — something everybody thought was done eight years ago.

The South Rim Special Service District was created by the Tooele County Commission in 2002. At the time of its creation the district’s board consisted of three members appointed by the County Commission.

At the request of the South Rim Special Service District’s board, the County Commission converted the board to an elected board in 2012.

At the time, the service district board understood that by being elected they could set their own property tax rate, over the certfied rate without needing the approval of the County Commission.

However, when the service district board wanted to raise their property tax for 2018 after they went through the state’s truth-in-taxation process — public notice, public hearing, and a vote in a public meeting — the Utah State Tax Commission told them they still had to have the approval of the County Commission.

After that the service district passed a resolution reverting the board to being appointed and added two more members.

“We have a very small budget and didn’t want to incur the cost of an election,” said Bill Hogan, one of the original members of the service district board.

However, the County Commission never passed a resolution to convert the service district board positions to appointed positions and never increased the number of board members from three to five, according to Colin Winchester, deputy Tooele County attorney.

“There is nothing in the records — the minutes — of County Commission meetings that show they ever made the change,” he said.

However, since 2013, the County Commission has been appointing five members to the service district board, according to Winchester. Something that nobody has disputed.

“That’s the way we’ve been doing it since 2013,” Hogan said.

The service district board wants the County Council to make the reversion to an appointed board with five members official and legal by passing a resolution.

The County Council is cautious about jumping in and quickly making the change.

Some Council members expressed concern about liability during the meeting on Tuesday. The question is if the County Council appoints the board, does the County have liability for acts of the board?

Local control was also an issue. If the service district is converted to an elected board that does have taxing authority, like the North Tooele Fire Local District Board, then they could levy taxes without needing the County Council’s authority, preserving local control.

The County Council decided that instead of putting a resolution on their business meeting agenda to make the requested change, they want to continue the discussion after staff and attorneys complete more research on the issue.