Not three little pigs, but four Tooele County officials, went to the market and came home with a high grade credit rating for Tooele County.

County Treasurer Mike Jensen, County Auditor Alison McCoy and County Council member Scott Wardle along with County Manager Andy Welch, with assistance from the County’s bond advisors at Zions Bank Public Finance, prepared a credit rating presentation for S&P Global as precursor to selling $20 million in bonds.

The results arrived in an Oct. 2 email — a AA+ credit rating from S&P, which is just one minor notch down from AAA, the highest possible S&P credit rate.

“The rating reflects our view of the county’s strong local economy that has demonstrated continued population and economic growth,” wrote S&P in their email to the county announcing the AA+ rating.

During their August meeting the County Council approved bonding for up to $30 million for Deseret Peak Complex improvements, including the EnergySolutions Aquatic Center.

County Manager Andy Welch said the county should be able to pay the bonds back without raising taxes using a combination of increased sales tax, property tax increase from new growth, tourism tax funds and impact fees.

S&P noted that: “Overall sales tax revenue collections have experienced year-over-year growth and consumer spending has remained resilient despite increased inflationary pressures. We note that sales tax revenue did not decline either during the pandemic or during the past 10 fiscal years.”

The S&P also reported that they assessed Tooele County’s general operations because they view overall creditworthiness a key determinant of the ability to pay obligations.

In reviewing Tooele County, S&P stated that “the county has maintained positive general fund operations and very strong reserves and liquidity… The county expects this to continue for the next several years with further growth in both property tax and sales tax.”

The AA+ credit rate translated into a low interest rate as the county sold bonds for $20 million on Oct. 11 at a rate ranging from 3.77% to 4.72%. Final maturity of the term bond is in 2043.

“A number of times on the call with the bond underwriter, Piper Sandler, and our financial advisor, Zions Public Finance, our AA+ bond rating was mentioned as the primary reason for a successful sale,” Welch said. “AA+ ratings are not extremely common and are generally reserved for the most financially stable and low-risk entities.”