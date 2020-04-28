Special Utah legislative session review

Legislature tackled authority for emergencies and other issues ♦

The Utah Legislature convened in its first-ever virtual session on April 16 to reexamine the state budget and address issues to meet needs arising from the outbreak.

The Legislature also wanted to address some other items during their session, but there was some concern that all the items they wanted to take action might not meet the constitutional muster of an emergency.

Gov. Herbert agreed to call a special session, in addition to the Legislature’s emergency session.

During the two sessions, the Legislature passed and implemented Senate Bill 3004, COVID-19 Health and Economic Response Act.

SB 3004 included the creation of the Public Health and Economic Emergency Commission.

Other COVID-19 legislation that passed during the special sessions included a requirement that the governor must provide 24 hour notice to legislative leadership before declaring a state of emergency and other orders regarding a pandemic disease.

A provision that gives the Legislature authority to terminate any executive actions issued in a state of emergency in certain circumstances also passed.

Legislation to expand civil immunity against lawsuits related to exposure to COVID-19 was passed.

Other legislation passed during the special session included legislation related to a special-needs opportunity scholarship program and the removal of the sales tax exemption for railroad fuel. Bars were given an extension to renew their licenses and lawmakers appropriated federal funds for state programs.

The special sessions were concluded on Thursday.