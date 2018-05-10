Spectators get a free ride at UMC

Admission fees eliminated for all amateur events at racetrack for the 2018 season ♦

Amateur racing events at Utah Motorsports Campus are now free for spectators.

UMC officials announced Monday that they are waiving spectator admission fees for all amateur racing events in 2018.

“Our community has been so supportive since we took over running the track that we wanted to do something to give back to them,” said Willem Geyer, general manager of Utah Motorsports Campus. “Additionally, our local sports car, motorcycle, karting and off-road racing series put on excellent races, and they deserve the support of the local fans.

“We thought, by eliminating spectator gate fees for these events, that it would give our local fans some great events to attend for free and also increase the exposure for our local racers who work so hard to put on a good show,” Geyer added.

The announcement means spectators won’t have to pay to see the sports cars of the Utah Region of the National Auto Sports Association, the road racing and Supermoto motorcycles of the Utah Sport Bike Association, the go-karts of the Utah Kart Championship, and the off-road trucks and buggies of the Utah Region of the Lucas Oil Regional Off Road Racing Series.

The no spectator fee policy also includes all semi-pro events, such as the new ChampCar Rocky Mountain 24 endurance race, both visits from the Porsche Pirelli Trophy West USA, the two annual appearances of the Porsche Club of America, and the second annual Cruzer Palooza Classic and Custom Car Show, according to UMC officials.

The only racing events that will require a spectator admission fee are: the MotoAmerica Championship of Utah on July 21-22; the Pirelli World Challenge Grand Prix of Utah on Aug. 11-12; the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series on Aug. 25-26; and the American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association Bonneville Vintage Grand Prix on Sept. 1-2.

While these events will require an admission fee for spectators, children aged 12 and under will be admitted at no charge, according to UMC.

Tickets for the major events are now available for purchase at http://www.utahmotorsportscampus.com/utah-racing-and-outdoor-event-tickets.html.

The Lantern Fest on May 19 is a separate, non-racing event. Tickets for the Lantern Fest are available at www.TheLanternFest.com.

Utah Motorsports Campus is managing the facility formerly known as Miller Motorsports Park on behalf of Tooele County while the procedures to sell the facility take place.

For event or ticket information, or for questions regarding UMC, call 435-277-8000 or visit the track’s website at www.UtahMotorsportsCampus.com.