Bonneville Land Speed Racing is a unique sport that consists of very determined people who drive hot rods, roadsters, belly tankers, lakesters, motorcycles, streamliners, and even diesel trucks to “shoot the salt” in a simple quest to have their name added to the list of many record holders.

Many years ago, the Bonneville Nationals Inc. was formed. Its main focus was to produce the annual “Bonneville Speed Week.” The BNI hosts a spectacular week of racing each year in August, which is the highlight event of the Land Speed Racing season.

Speed Week consists of six days of racing, Saturday through Friday, weather and conditions permitting. Entrants come from all over the world to participate in the week long event. Spectators are allowed to walk through the pits, view the vehicles, and talk to the drivers and crew members.

Public parking is south of the pit area, on the west side of the race track, outside the cones. Spectators should bring a hat, dark glasses, sunscreen and shade from the sun. Binoculars are also a great idea since the race vehicles are at least 1/4 mile away as they travel down the course.

The Salt Flats are located approximately 88 miles west of Salt Lake City, UT on I-80 in Tooele County. The spectacular scenery and racing conditions at Bonneville make it one of the most popular areas in the world for speed. The colors, excitement, people and smells are some of the reasons we race addicts return to the salt, year after year. Better known as “Salt Fever,” CATCH IT!