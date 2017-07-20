SPOC to unveil new telescope at ribbon cutting Saturday

The newest, and largest, addition to the Stansbury Park Observatory Complex will be unveiled Saturday.

The Salt Lake Astronomical Society will host a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for the Clements Telescope, which will be housed in the recently constructed Kolob Observatory. SPOC director and SLAS board member Rodger Fry said community support for the new telescope has been strong.

The Clements Telescope sports a 70-inch mirror and is 35 feet long, making it the largest telescope at SPOC and possibly the largest amateur telescope in the world, according to its creator, Mike Clements.

The dedication ceremony for the telescope will begin at 4 p.m. with comments from Fry and Dr. Anil Seth of University of Utah’s department of physics and astronomy. Visitors to the event, which is free and open to the public, will be able to observe the telescope up close prior to a barbeque at 6 p.m. and a star party, which begins at dusk.

Clements will be available on Saturday to discuss the telescope he constructed using a mirror intended for use in a Cold War-era spy satellite. Clements, who lives in Herriman, is a professional truck driver with a lifelong fascination with space and building things.

In a February 2016 interview, Clements said his telescope has about five times the light collecting surface of SPOC’s next largest telescope, which has a 32-inch mirror.

The impressive Clements Telescope will now have a permanent home in the Kolob Observatory, a concrete and metal building built this spring. The building, which cost $58,000 to construct, was paid for through donations, grants and SLAS funds.

The telescope is stored in the building but will be rolled out onto a round concrete pad when in use, according to SLAS.

The land for the new telescope and building was acquired in a 50-year lease agreement with the Stansbury Park Service Agency, in which SLAS will pay $10 per year and provide upkeep and access to facilities throughout the duration of the lease.

SPOC is located off Stansbury Parkway near the Stansbury Park Improvement District offices and baseball complex. It is open to the public and hosts star parties from the spring through the fall.