Sponsors file for referendum on Oquirrh Point Development

Approved two weeks ago by the County Council, a group of citizens has filed for a referendum to let county voters vote on the rezone granted for the Oquirrh Point Development in Erda.

The Tooele County Council voted 3-1, with one abstention, during their Oct. 19 meeting to approve a rezone from RR-5 —rural residential with a 5-acre minimum lot size — and C-G — commercial general — to the planned community zone for property between state Route 36 and Droubay Road from north of Erda Way to south of the future 33rd Parkway.

The rezone application was submitted by Joe Colosimo. Tooele County residents Joe White and Darold Anderson are members of Oquirrh Point, LLC.

Before the vote on the rezone, Colosimo reviewed the plans for Oquirrh Point and contrasted those plans with a proposal that has been developed for the property that could be pursued under current zoning if the rezone was rejected.

The Oquirrh Point development would put 1,260 residences on the 360 acres for an average density of 3.5 residences per acre.

The Oquirrh Point residences would be owner occupied with 90 acres of open space including 60 acres of agriculture preservation. Oquirrh Point would have 126 units of moderate income housing. The developer would assume the county’s obligations to pay for 50% of the 33rd parkway and to pay for an intersection at SR-36 and 33rd parkway.

The developer will also donate an elementary school site. The developer would build sewer infrastructure.

The alternate plan, known as KTM Suites and EC Villas West, under existing zoning, would put 1,100 rental residential units on 70 acres for an average density of 14 units per acre.

There would be no open space, no agricultural preservation, no moderate income housing, and no school site donation. The developer would not pick up the county’s portion of the 33rd Parkway or pay for the intersection at SR-36 and the 33rd Parkway.

Erda residents that spoke at the County Council meetings requested that the council hold off on approving the rezone and let Erda City consider the rezone when it becomes incorporated.

During the public hearing at the planning commission meeting which recommended approval of the Oquirrh Point rezone, citizens expressed concerns with the housing density, increased traffic, and the demand on the water supply.

Five sponsors were needed by state law to file the referendum. The referendum has 11 sponsors, according to Tooele County Clerk Tracy Shaw.

Three “contact sponsors’’ are required by state law. The contact sponsors are Terry Martin, Leanne Bedell, and Nancy Martin, according to Shaw.

The sponsors will need to collect signatures from 16% of the total registered voters in the county which is 5,508 valid signatures in order to place the rezone decision on a ballot. Those signatures must also include 16% of the registered voters from 75% of the county council districts.

“People should be careful and look at the options before they sign a petition,” Joe White said. “Oquirrh Point offers way more than plan B.”