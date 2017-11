The Dow James Building at 400 N. 438 West, Tooele, was the venue for Saturday’s 26th Annual Family Halloween Carnival. Presented by Together With Youth, the event featured food, games, face painting and a children’s costume parade from noon to 2 p.m. Attendees were encouraged to donate canned goods for the Tooele Food Bank. The popular carnival always sees a strong turnout of local families — and a strong showing of unique and creative Halloween costumes.