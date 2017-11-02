Spooky Halloween

Tooele City’s Main Street and the parking lot at Grantsville High School buzzed with activity on Halloween afternoon and evening as thousands of trick or treaters — both young and old — showed off a variety of imaginative and colorful costumes. At GHS, the evening was called “Trunk or Treat.” Participants went from vehicle to vehicle to get candy. In Tooele City, it was “Downtown Trick or Treat.” Participants walked from business to business to receive a treat. At both events, local residents showed that creativity and the Halloween spirit are alive and well.