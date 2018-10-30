Spooky lineup of Halloween events on tap this week

Trick-or-treaters from around Tooele County will have options Wednesday as they look for Halloween candy and other goodies.

A Halloween tradition will return for a 13th year, as the Tooele City Downtown Trick or Treat will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The trick-or-treat route will run on Main Street between Utah Avenue and 100 South, and Vine Street from 50 East to 50 West. All are welcome.

The Tooele Albertson’s will host a free event tonight, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the store’s parking lot. There will be hay rides, bounce houses, entertainment prizes, candy and games.

There will also be hot dogs, apples, popcorn, hot cocoa and other drinks at the Albertsons, located at 740 N. Main St.

The Grantsville City Police Department will sponsor a community Trunk-or-Treat event at Grantsville High School parking lot on Halloween from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees can purchase hot dogs, chips and a drink for $2.

The annual trick-or-treat in the Grantsville Town Center will be tonight from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with candy for kids and prize drawings. The event is sponsored by local businesses in Grantsville’s downtown area. Meier and Marsh Physical Therapy will host a pumpkin carving and decorating contest at 6:30 p.m.

The Carriage Crossing subdivision in Grantsville will host a Halloween event as well Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., promising food, fun and frights. The event is open to the public but non-residents will need to park outside the subdivision and walk in.