Sport Wrap – May 11, 2022

25 years ago

Grantsville had a history of claiming state championships in boys tennis.

But for a year, the Cowboys had to share the status of defending state champs with league rival Rowland Hall.

Grantsville wasn’t about to go through it again. The Cowboys needed a sweep in all three singles titles and first doubles to edge out Rowland Hal 21-17.

Jonah Nelson, Brady Paulich and Shane Perkins garnered singles titles, while Alan Mouritsen and Kelly Mondragon joined forces to win the first doubles crown.

The state championship marked the 19th boys state championship for Grantsville High.

Later in the week, Tooele won a first-round state baseball game over Ben Lomond.

The defending 4A State Baseball champs were veterans of post season play and the Buffs displayed that tourney prowess in first round action.

Trent Pratt (current interim head coach at BYU) tossed a one-hit shutout and Tooele ripped Ben Lomond hurlers for 12 hits to produce a 10-0 triumph over the Scots at Dow James Field.

Tooele was scheduled to play Olympus in the second round.

Tooele baseball

The Tooele High baseball team extended its winning streak to three games with a 6-2 victory over Uintah Monday at Dow James Park.

Hagen Bowen pitched a complete game and allowed two runs on five hits and struck out four.

Camden Colovich and Bryson Byrd recorded two RBIs apiece and Conner Spindler went 2-for-2 at the plate. Eight players had hits in the game.

Tooele concluded its region schedule on Tuesday with a game at Uintah.

Grantsville baseball

The fifth-seed Grantsville Cowboys opened the state baseball tournament at Carbon High School with an 8-2 victory over Summit Academy and lost their second game 10-9 to Carbon. With the game tied at 2-2 after three innings, Grantsville scored two in the fourth inning and four in the fifth inning to stretch the lead to 8-2 against Summit Academy. The Bears were held scoreless after the first inning.

Caleb Sullivan pitched six innings, allowing eight hits with five strikeouts. Saadiq Gotiear closed it out in the seventh.

Blake Thomas pounded three hits in the game with Tate Allred, Jace Sandberg and Cooper Brown each knocking in a pair of runs.

Grantsville led Carbon 9-5 heading into the bottom of the eighth when the Dinos rallied for five runs to win the game. The Cowboys gave up 11 hits in the loss, but also pounded out 11 hits.

Sandberg, Baylor Hall, Cooper Brown and Brett Darrow each had two hits in the game. Sandberg contributed four RBIs.

Grantsville drops to the one-loss bracket and will face Manti Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Spanish Fork High School. If they win they will play a second game Thursday at 7 p.m. at UVU.

Tennis

Three Grantsville singles players are listed in the top 25 in 3A based on results this season.

Camden Nelson is ranked sixth, Carter Killian 23rd and Quinten White 24th.

Grantsville’s doubles team of Brenna Harvey and Logan Madsen are ranked 12th, and Hunter Bell and Gabe Hill are ranked 22nd.

Grantsville defeated Morgan on May 5 by the score of 3-2.

Nelson downed Ian Wirick at first singles 6-0, 6-1; Killian defeated Benjamin Handley 3-6, 6-2, 6-4; Morgan’s Ree Mecham edged Quinten White in three sets 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).

Hail and Bell won in three sets at first doubles 5-7, 6-4, 6-4; and Morgan’s Kacen Helston and Josh Jaggi prevailed at second doubles against Grantsville’s Brennan Harvey and Logan Madsen.

Stansbury placed fifth with 9 points and Tooele seventh with 5 points at the Region 7 tournament last week in Vernal.

Stansbury freshman Bowen Thomas won an individual title at third singles with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Uintah in the title match. Thomas is listed as 17th in 5A singles.

Tanner Larsen reached the semifinals before losing a match, and Tooele Coby Stump reached the third round before losing a match. McKay Anderson of Stansbury also reached the third round at second singles.

Jensen Nielson and Wyatt Matthews prevailed in the third round with a three-set victory over Hillcrest 1-6, 6-1, 6-3. Stansbury’s Keller Crawford and Nash Tyler lost in the semifinals.

In second doubles, Tooele Tristan Eardley and Josh Malgren defeated a Cedar Valley tandem 6-4. 7-6 (7-1).

The first round of the 5A State tennis tournament is slated this week on Tuesday and Wednesday with the final rounds on May 19, 21 at Liberty Park.

Grantsville soccer

Juab knocked Grantsville out of the state tournament with a 6-2 victory on May 4. The Cowboys finished 6-10 overall, and 2-8 in Region 13.

Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake (4-3-4, 16 points) fell 2-0 at Nashville SC in its maiden voyage to beautiful new GEODIS Park in Tennessee despite a season-high seven saves from Zac MacMath. With the loss, RSL’s record run of eight road results for 16 points in its last 11 away matches preceding today’s result is snapped, left in a deadlock with the Club’s 2010 road run.

In its first trip to Nashville, Real Salt Lake began the match hard-pressed by the home side. Nashville broke out early, pressing the Claret-and-Cobalt’s backline, but four key saves from MacMath kept the game scoreless. The center-back tandem of Justen Glad and Marcelo Silva combined with MacMath to make 11 clearances, preventing several of Nashville’s best looks at goal and preserving the 0-0 scoreline heading into the halftime break.

Real Salt Lake opened the second half with its first shot of the match, but Silva’s shot was flicked wide-left of the goal. MacMath faced back-to-back shots from Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar in the 51st and 52nd minute, but two outstretched saves kept both out of the net. Nashville, however, could not be denied, and in the 63rd minute, after a series of blocked shots, Dave Romney found the opening goal for the home side, taking the 1-0 lead. RSL looked to respond quickly, but Aaron Herrera’s bending shot in the 68th minute was saved by goalkeeper Joe Willis.

Hoping to ignite an offensive spark, Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni inserted 2021 breakout loanee Anderson Julio – who arrived Friday on a permanent transfer – in the 75th minute. It looked as if RSL may have found the equalizer, but a foul before the play negated Justin Meram’s goal. In the second minute of second-half stoppage time, Nashville veteran CJ Sapong one-touched a cross towards goal, slipping in the second of the afternoon for the home side. The match ended shortly thereafter with Nashville walking away with the 2-0 victory.

UP NEXT: Real Salt Lake returns to Rio Tinto Stadium on May 14 at 8:30 p.m. MT to host 2021 MLS Expansion side, Austin FC, beginning a stretch that sees the Claret-and-Cobalt at home for four of its next six matches.