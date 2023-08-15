Football
Stansbury 32. Snow Canyon 19
Cyprus 44, Tooele 14
Provo 41, Grantsville 0
Girls soccer
Grantsville 8, Summit Academy 0
Grantsville 8, American Prep WV 0
Grantsville 3, Cyprus 0
Grantsville at North Sanpete (late)
Park City 4, Stansbury 2
Kearns 5, Tooele 1
Murray 9, Tooele 1
Girls volleyball
Grantsville 3, Juan Diego 2
(25-22, 25-12, 25-20, 25-21, 13-15)
Grantsville at Delta (late)
Olympus at Stansbury (late)
Upcoming games
Football (all games start at 7 p.m.)
Beaver at Grantsville 8/16
Green Canyon at Stansbury 8/16
Uintah at Tooele 8/16
Girls Soccer
Tooele vs. Stansbury 8/16 @ 3:30 p.m.
Stansbury at Murray 8/23 @ 3:30 p.m.