August 15, 2023
Sports Wrap – August 16, 2023

Football

Stansbury 32. Snow Canyon 19

Cyprus 44, Tooele 14

Provo 41, Grantsville 0

Girls soccer

Grantsville 8, Summit Academy 0

Grantsville 8, American Prep WV 0

Grantsville 3, Cyprus 0

Grantsville at North Sanpete (late)

Park City 4, Stansbury 2

Kearns 5, Tooele 1

Murray 9, Tooele 1

Girls volleyball

Grantsville 3, Juan Diego 2

(25-22, 25-12, 25-20, 25-21, 13-15)

Grantsville at Delta (late)

Olympus at Stansbury (late)

Upcoming games

Football (all games start at 7 p.m.)

Beaver at Grantsville 8/16

Green Canyon at Stansbury 8/16

Uintah at Tooele 8/16

Girls Soccer

Tooele vs. Stansbury 8/16 @ 3:30 p.m.

Stansbury at Murray 8/23 @ 3:30 p.m.

