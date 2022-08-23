Sports Wrap – August 24, 2022

Football
Aug. 19- Tooele (L) vs. Bonneville 48-13
Aug. 19- Stansbury (W) vs. Ridgeline 43-20
Aug. 19- Grantsville (W) at Beaver 35-14
Volleyball
Aug. 16- Stansbury (L) @ Farmington 3-1
23-25, 23-25, 25-23, 17-25
Aug. 16- Grantsville (W) @ Providence Hall 3-0
25-20, 25-14, 25-14
Aug. 18- Grantsville (W) at Tooele 3-0
25-21, 25-19, 25-13
Upcoming games
Aug. 25- Tooele at Cyprus 6 p.m.
Aug. 26- Grantsville vs. Hillcrest (Idaho Falls, ID) 3 p.m.
Aug. 30- Stansbury vs. Viewmont 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Aug. 17 – Tooele (W) at Cottonwood 3-0
Aug.17- Stansbury (W) at Payson 6-0
Aug. 18- Grantsville (L) at Carbon 3-2
Aug. 19- Grantsville (W) vs. North Sanpete 7-6
Aug. 29- Tooele at Hillcrest 3:30 p.m.
Aug. 24- Stansbury at Cottonwood 3:30 p.m.
Golf
Aug. 16- Region 7 at Oquirrh Hills
Tooele placed 4th of 7
Stansbury placed 5th of 7
Football schedule
Tooele High vs. Bonneville – Aug. 26
Grantsville @ Manti – Aug. 26
Stansbury@ Skyline – Aug. 26
Tooele High @ Hillcrest – Sept. 2
Grantsville vs. North Sanpete – Sept. 2
Stansbury @ Vernal – Sept. 2
Tooele High vs. Cedar Valley – Sept. 9
Grantsville @ ALA – Sept. 9
Stansbury vs. Hillcrest – Sept. 9