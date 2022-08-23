Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

August 23, 2022
Sports Wrap – August 24, 2022

Football

Aug. 19- Tooele (L) vs. Bonneville 48-13

Aug. 19- Stansbury (W) vs. Ridgeline 43-20

Aug. 19- Grantsville (W) at Beaver 35-14

Volleyball

Aug. 16- Stansbury (L) @ Farmington 3-1 

23-25, 23-25, 25-23, 17-25

Aug. 16- Grantsville (W) @ Providence Hall 3-0

25-20, 25-14, 25-14

Aug. 18- Grantsville (W) at Tooele 3-0

25-21, 25-19, 25-13

Upcoming games

Aug. 25- Tooele at Cyprus 6 p.m.

Aug. 26- Grantsville vs. Hillcrest (Idaho Falls, ID) 3 p.m.

Aug. 30- Stansbury vs. Viewmont 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Aug. 17 – Tooele (W) at Cottonwood 3-0

Aug.17- Stansbury (W) at Payson 6-0

Aug. 18- Grantsville (L) at Carbon 3-2

Aug. 19- Grantsville (W) vs. North Sanpete 7-6

Aug. 29- Tooele at Hillcrest 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 24- Stansbury at Cottonwood 3:30 p.m.

Golf

Aug. 16- Region 7 at Oquirrh Hills

Tooele placed 4th of 7

Stansbury placed 5th of 7

Football schedule

Tooele High vs. Bonneville – Aug. 26

Grantsville @ Manti – Aug. 26

Stansbury@ Skyline – Aug. 26

Tooele High @ Hillcrest – Sept. 2

Grantsville vs. North Sanpete – Sept. 2

Stansbury @ Vernal – Sept. 2

Tooele High vs. Cedar Valley – Sept. 9

Grantsville @ ALA – Sept. 9

Stansbury vs. Hillcrest – Sept. 9

