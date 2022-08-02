Sports Wrap – August 3, 2022

Wall of Fame

Tooele High School is now accepting applications for its Annual Athletic Wall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

According to a release from the school’s athletic director Catham Beer the event will take place on Friday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. at the high school ahead of the . Members of the public are invited to attend and entry is included with the price of admission into the game.

Requirements for applicants must have graduated from Tooele High School at least 10 years ago.

Email Catham Beer at cbeer@tooeleschools.org for a copy of the application or pick up a physical copy at Tooele High School, located at 301 W. Vine St. in Tooele. Applications are due on Sept. 2 by 5 p.m.