August 8, 2017
Sports Wrap – August 8, 2017

Schedule
Wednesday’s game

Tooele soccer at West Jordan, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Grantsville golf at Oquirrh Hills, 10 a.m.

Tooele tennis vs. Juab, 3 p.m.

Stansbury soccer vs. Ridgeline, 3:30 p.m.

Stansbury tennis at Kearns, 3:30 p.m.

