Sports Wrap – December 26, 2017

Wendover boys basketball vs. Intermountain Christian
The Wendover boys basketball team rushed out to a 21-11 lead after one quarter and maintained that advantage throughout, picking up an 82-72 win over Intermountain Christian on Thursday at the APA Eagle Tournament in West Valley City.
Stansbury girls basketball at Park City
Taylor Hinds and Kalee Philips each had 12 points to lead the Stansbury girls basketball team to a 58-17 win over Park City on the road Thursday evening in the Region 11 opener for both teams. Kaylee Castillo and Sienna Riggle each had eight points for the Stallions (5-3, 1-0 Region 11), who shut out the Miners (0-10, 0-1) in the first quarter and allowed just four points in the first half to snap a three-game losing streak. Stansbury will travel to Cedar City on Thursday to begin the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic, where the Stallions will face Canyon View, Snow Canyon and Hurricane.
Tooele girls basketball
at Ogden
Blake Hervat scored 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and Emily Webber added 14 points to lead the Tooele girls basketball team to a 46-34 win over Ogden on the road Thursday night in the teams’ Region 11 opener. Makenna Baker added seven points for the Buffaloes (5-2, 1-0 Region 11), who outscored the Tigers (0-9, 0-1) 15-7 in the third quarter to pull away. The Buffs will take part in the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic in Cedar City beginning Thursday, where they will face Hurricane, Cedar and Pine View.
Wendover girls basketball
vs. Intermountain Christian
Tanya Duran just missed a triple-double with eight points, 17 rebounds and eight assists as the Wendover girls basketball team crushed Intermountain Christian 45-23 at the APA Eagle Tournament in West Valley City on Thursday. Yanely Duenas had 13 points and Angelica Badillo added 10 for the Wildcats.
Wendover boys basketball
vs. Utah Military
Eduardo Gomez scored a game-high 30 points, draining five 3-pointers to lead the Wendover boys basketball team to a 90-56 win over Utah Military on Friday at the APA Eagle Tournament in West Valley City. Jason Shepherd added 16 points, Brayan Mendoza had 13 and Gustavo Carrillo had 10 for the Wildcats.
Wendover boys basketball
vs. APA West Valley
Gustavo Carrillo and Jason Shepherd each scored 18 points and Jaime Montavo added 13 in the Wendover boys basketball team’s 86-54 win over APA West Valley on Friday. Monico Guerrero and Brayan Mendoza each had nine points for the Wildcats (10-2), who are off until a Jan. 3 game against St. Joseph.
Wendover girls basketball
vs. APA West Valley
The Wendover girls basketball team erupted for 25 points in the first quarter en route to a 61-31 win over APA West Valley on Friday night at the APA Eagle Tournament in West Valley City. Alana Henderson had 21 points and 13 rebounds, while Angelica Badillo was an assist shy of a triple-double with 10 points and 10 steals for the Wildcats.
Wendover girls basketball
vs. Draper APA
After a sluggish start to the game, the Wendover girls basketball team outscored Draper APA 23-5 in the second quarter to build a 25-7 halftime lead in the Wildcats’ 49-13 win. Tanya Duran led the Wildcats with 10 points while also pulling down six rebounds. Yanely Duenas had nine points and Angelica Badillo added eight for Wendover (11-2), which plays host to Milford on Jan. 5.
Notable HS girls basketball scores
Thursday
Stansbury 58, Park City 17
Tooele 46, Ogden 34
Wendover 45, ICS 23
Carondelet (Calif.) 68,
Desert Hills 38
Castle View (Colo.) 50,
Desert Hills 40
Box Elder 73, Bear River 69, OT
Carbon 68, Uintah 50
Cedar 45, Kanab 29
Mountain View 82, Sky View 51
Salem Hills 63, Timpview 56
South Sevier 47, Milford 39
South Sevier 46, Piute 35
Foothill (Nev.) 57, Grand 16
Omaha Northwest (Neb.) 55, Morgan 38
Delta 57, North Sanpete 30
Duchesne 39, Union 31
Richfield 53, Beaver 40
San Juan 40, Monticello 26
Friday
Wendover 61, APA West Valley 31
Wendover 49, Draper APA 13
Bingham 55, Desert Hills 33
Springfield (Ore.) 65, Grand 13
ThunderRidge (Colo.) 68,
Morgan 40
Notable HS boys basketball scores
Thursday
Wendover 82, ICS 72
Box Elder 66, Bear River 47
Madison (Idaho) 53,
Sky View 47
Morgan 61, Uintah 46
Payson 60, Maple Mountain 54
Roy 40, Bonneville 38
Culver City (Calif.) 66,
Juan Diego 53
Salem Hills 54,
Capital Christian (Calif.) 53
Skyline 63, Judge Memorial 43
South Sevier 68, Juab 44
Summit Academy 67,
Valley (Nev.) 44
Friday
Wendover 90, Utah Military 59
Wendover 86, APA West Valley 54
Fremont 60, Green Canyon 55
Bingham JV 75, Summit Acad.71
Juan Diego 60,
Shadow Ridge (Nev.) 47
Denver East (Colo.) 63,
Salem Hills 58
Schedule
Wednesday’s games
Grantsville boys basketball vs. Alta (at Olympus HS), 5:30 p.m.
Stansbury boys basketball
at Riverton, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s games
Stansbury boys basketball
vs. Wasatch (at Riverton HS), 3:30 p.m.
Grantsville girls basketball vs. Snow Canyon (at Cedar Middle School), 4 p.m.
Grantsville boys basketball
vs. Park City (at Olympus HS), 5:30 p.m.
Tooele girls basketball
vs. Hurricane (at Cedar HS),
5:30 p.m.
Stansbury girls basketball
at Canyon View, 7 p.m.