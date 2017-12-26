Sports Wrap – December 26, 2017

Wendover boys basketball vs. Intermountain Christian

The Wendover boys basketball team rushed out to a 21-11 lead after one quarter and maintained that advantage throughout, picking up an 82-72 win over Intermountain Christian on Thursday at the APA Eagle Tournament in West Valley City.

Stansbury girls basketball at Park City

Taylor Hinds and Kalee Philips each had 12 points to lead the Stansbury girls basketball team to a 58-17 win over Park City on the road Thursday evening in the Region 11 opener for both teams. Kaylee Castillo and Sienna Riggle each had eight points for the Stallions (5-3, 1-0 Region 11), who shut out the Miners (0-10, 0-1) in the first quarter and allowed just four points in the first half to snap a three-game losing streak. Stansbury will travel to Cedar City on Thursday to begin the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic, where the Stallions will face Canyon View, Snow Canyon and Hurricane.

Tooele girls basketball

at Ogden

Blake Hervat scored 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and Emily Webber added 14 points to lead the Tooele girls basketball team to a 46-34 win over Ogden on the road Thursday night in the teams’ Region 11 opener. Makenna Baker added seven points for the Buffaloes (5-2, 1-0 Region 11), who outscored the Tigers (0-9, 0-1) 15-7 in the third quarter to pull away. The Buffs will take part in the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic in Cedar City beginning Thursday, where they will face Hurricane, Cedar and Pine View.

Wendover girls basketball

vs. Intermountain Christian

Tanya Duran just missed a triple-double with eight points, 17 rebounds and eight assists as the Wendover girls basketball team crushed Intermountain Christian 45-23 at the APA Eagle Tournament in West Valley City on Thursday. Yanely Duenas had 13 points and Angelica Badillo added 10 for the Wildcats.

Wendover boys basketball

vs. Utah Military

Eduardo Gomez scored a game-high 30 points, draining five 3-pointers to lead the Wendover boys basketball team to a 90-56 win over Utah Military on Friday at the APA Eagle Tournament in West Valley City. Jason Shepherd added 16 points, Brayan Mendoza had 13 and Gustavo Carrillo had 10 for the Wildcats.

Wendover boys basketball

vs. APA West Valley

Gustavo Carrillo and Jason Shepherd each scored 18 points and Jaime Montavo added 13 in the Wendover boys basketball team’s 86-54 win over APA West Valley on Friday. Monico Guerrero and Brayan Mendoza each had nine points for the Wildcats (10-2), who are off until a Jan. 3 game against St. Joseph.

Wendover girls basketball

vs. APA West Valley

The Wendover girls basketball team erupted for 25 points in the first quarter en route to a 61-31 win over APA West Valley on Friday night at the APA Eagle Tournament in West Valley City. Alana Henderson had 21 points and 13 rebounds, while Angelica Badillo was an assist shy of a triple-double with 10 points and 10 steals for the Wildcats.

Wendover girls basketball

vs. Draper APA

After a sluggish start to the game, the Wendover girls basketball team outscored Draper APA 23-5 in the second quarter to build a 25-7 halftime lead in the Wildcats’ 49-13 win. Tanya Duran led the Wildcats with 10 points while also pulling down six rebounds. Yanely Duenas had nine points and Angelica Badillo added eight for Wendover (11-2), which plays host to Milford on Jan. 5.

Notable HS girls basketball scores

Thursday

Stansbury 58, Park City 17

Tooele 46, Ogden 34

Wendover 45, ICS 23

Carondelet (Calif.) 68,

Desert Hills 38

Castle View (Colo.) 50,

Desert Hills 40

Box Elder 73, Bear River 69, OT

Carbon 68, Uintah 50

Cedar 45, Kanab 29

Mountain View 82, Sky View 51

Salem Hills 63, Timpview 56

South Sevier 47, Milford 39

South Sevier 46, Piute 35

Foothill (Nev.) 57, Grand 16

Omaha Northwest (Neb.) 55, Morgan 38

Delta 57, North Sanpete 30

Duchesne 39, Union 31

Richfield 53, Beaver 40

San Juan 40, Monticello 26

Friday

Wendover 61, APA West Valley 31

Wendover 49, Draper APA 13

Bingham 55, Desert Hills 33

Springfield (Ore.) 65, Grand 13

ThunderRidge (Colo.) 68,

Morgan 40

Notable HS boys basketball scores

Thursday

Wendover 82, ICS 72

Box Elder 66, Bear River 47

Madison (Idaho) 53,

Sky View 47

Morgan 61, Uintah 46

Payson 60, Maple Mountain 54

Roy 40, Bonneville 38

Culver City (Calif.) 66,

Juan Diego 53

Salem Hills 54,

Capital Christian (Calif.) 53

Skyline 63, Judge Memorial 43

South Sevier 68, Juab 44

Summit Academy 67,

Valley (Nev.) 44

Friday

Wendover 90, Utah Military 59

Wendover 86, APA West Valley 54

Fremont 60, Green Canyon 55

Bingham JV 75, Summit Acad.71

Juan Diego 60,

Shadow Ridge (Nev.) 47

Denver East (Colo.) 63,

Salem Hills 58

Schedule

Wednesday’s games

Grantsville boys basketball vs. Alta (at Olympus HS), 5:30 p.m.

Stansbury boys basketball

at Riverton, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Stansbury boys basketball

vs. Wasatch (at Riverton HS), 3:30 p.m.

Grantsville girls basketball vs. Snow Canyon (at Cedar Middle School), 4 p.m.

Grantsville boys basketball

vs. Park City (at Olympus HS), 5:30 p.m.

Tooele girls basketball

vs. Hurricane (at Cedar HS),

5:30 p.m.

Stansbury girls basketball

at Canyon View, 7 p.m.