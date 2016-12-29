Sports Wrap – December 29, 2016

Utah Utes football

In a game full of turnovers and missed opportunities, Utah beat Indiana 26-24 in the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday to finish the season 9-4. Utah kicker Andy Phillips hit a 27-yard field goal to win the game with 1:24 left to play, nine minutes after Indiana’s Devine Redding scored the go-ahead touchdown from 3 yards out to give the Hoosiers a one-point lead. The Utes fumbled on the opening kickoff, allowing Indiana to punch the ball in less than a minute into the game. In the second quarter, Indiana was poised to score but gave the ball away near the goal line, only to see the Utes drive 95 yards to score on Tyler Huntley’s 1-yard run to make it 17-7, negating what might have been a 10-7 lead for the Hoosiers. Utah running back Joe Williams had 222 yards and a touchdown in his final game. The Utes lost the turnover battle 4-3.

Utah Grizzlies

The Grizzlies built a three-goal lead minutes into the third period to take a 5-3 win over Missouri on Wednesday. Forward Jon Puskar scored the short-handed goal 2:14 into the final period to give Utah a 4-1 lead.

Utah Valley basketball

Utah Valley beat UC Riverside 73-64 on Wednesday thanks to four players scoring in double figures. Isaac Neilson had 12 points and four blocked shots in the win.

Utah St. basketball

The Aggies lost to Boise State 83-80 on Wednesday, dropping the conference opener at home. Boise State guard Chandler Hutchison had 21 points to lead three other Broncos in double-figure scoring. Utah State’s Jalen Moore had a game-high 24 points. The Aggies had seven blocked shots. Boise State’s Justinian Jessup was fouled with two seconds left, and the freshman made one of two free throws. Utah State failed to rebound the ball, and the clock ran out on the last-second miracle efforts.

Notable HS boys basketball scores

Wednesday

Juab 54, Gunnison 49

Dixie 68, Wasatch 55

Pine View 71,

Spanish Fork 66 (OT)

Canyon View 51, San Juan 50

Stansbury 52,

El Dorado (Nev.) 44

Tooele 63, Rowland Hall 41

Skyline 53, Park City 32

Grantsville 53, Judge 44

Notable HS girls basketball scores

Wednesday

Grantsville 68,

Lincoln County (Nev.) 19

Cedar 42, Stansbury 29

Sports schedule

Thursday, Dec. 29

Tooele girls basketball at Layton Christian, 3 p.m.

Stansbury girls basketball vs. Bryce Valley, 2 p.m. (Hodson Cancer Classic at Southern Utah University)

Stansbury boys basketball vs. Providence Hall, 6:30 p.m. (HCC)

Grantsville girls basketball vs. Millard, 11 a.m. (HCC)

Grantsville boys basketball vs. Rowland Hall, 5:30 p.m. (Utah Autism Holiday Classic)

Tooele boys basketball at Olympus, 8:30 p.m. (UAHC)

Friday, Dec. 30

Stansbury girls basketball vs. Snow Canyon, 2 p.m. (HCC)

Stansbury boys basketball at Cedar, 9:30 a.m. (HCC)

Grantsville girls basketball vs. North Sanpete, 11 a.m. (HCC)

Grantsville boys basketball vs. Timpanogos, 2:30 p.m. (UAHC)

Tooele boys basketball vs. Murray, 1 p.m. (UAHC)

Stansbury wrestling at Millard

Saturday, Dec. 31

Grantsville boys basketball vs. Murray, 3:30 p.m. (UAHC)

Tooele boys basketball vs. Skyline, 12:30 p.m. (UAHC)

Correction

In Tuesday’s edition, a picture of Tooele basketball player Dawson Banks was misidentified.